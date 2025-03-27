Casio India Launches "Recycle Responsibly" CSR Campaign to Tackle E-Waste in Delhi NCR

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 27: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in consumer electronics, has launched an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign titled "Recycle Responsibly" across Delhi NCR. Aimed at combating the growing challenge of electronic waste (e-waste), this initiative seeks to raise awareness and provide easy, accessible recycling services for citizens in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida.

India is currently the third-largest e-waste generator globally, producing over 3.2 million metric tonnes annually. Alarmingly, a significant quantum of this waste is processed informally, often in unsafe conditions that pose serious environmental and health risks.

"Recycle Responsibly" brings recycling to the doorstep of citizens through seven mobile e-waste collection vehicles. These specially equipped vans will traverse residential areas, marketplaces, offices, and educational institutions, making scheduled stops over a 14-day period. The campaign, launched on March 25, 2025, will conclude on April 7, covering key regions within the Delhi NCR corridor.

Speaking at the launch, Akira Watanabe - Director Casio India, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe in contributing to environmental sustainability. E-waste is a rising concern, and our campaign aims to educate, engage, and empower communities to act. Through this initiative, we're not just collecting old electronics -- we're fostering behavioral change."

Casio India's environmental efforts align with the Government of India's E-Waste Management Rules (2016, amended) and the 'LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment' movement, promoting mindful consumption over wasteful use. The initiative also reflects Casio's global sustainability mission, which includes product lifecycle responsibility and green innovation.

In executing this initiative, Casio India has partnered with an NGO - SHEOWS that in turn has appointed Allied Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AWS), a leader in sustainable waste management. AWS is tasked with operating the collection vans, facilitating community engagement, and ensuring safe, compliant recycling through government-authorized recyclers. Under its 'Small Act, Big Impact' campaign, AWS has long championed individual responsibility towards waste segregation and recycling. The campaign is also supported by SHEOWS, an NGO working at the intersection of social welfare and environmental consciousness.

"We're proud to partner with Casio India through SHEOWS in this landmark initiative," said Nitesh Tiwari, Director at Allied Waste Solutions. "Our belief is that change begins with a single step. When communities come together to recycle responsibly, the environmental and social impact is immense. Every old gadget handed over is a win for the environment."

The initiative further aims to integrate informal workers, including kabadiwallas, into formal recycling systems through training and collaboration.

Public participation is central to the campaign's success. Citizens can locate the mobile collection vans in their area, attend awareness drives, or schedule an e-waste pick-up by calling +91-120-699-3119. The campaign is accepting a wide range of electronic waste -- from mobile phones and laptops to chargers, calculators, and other defunct devices -- irrespective of the brand.

In addition to physical collection, the campaign will host educational sessions in Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and commercial zones. These sessions will highlight the risks of improper e-waste disposal and demonstrate how individuals can make eco-conscious decisions. To recognize citizen involvement, contributors will receive participation tokens and public appreciation.

Casio India's commitment to sustainability goes beyond this campaign. The company has been steadily integrating eco-friendly practices in its operations, including reduced packaging, energy-efficient manufacturing, and customer outreach programs. The 'Recycle Responsibly' initiative builds upon these efforts by bridging the gap between consumer awareness and direct action.

The campaign is also a call for long-term behavior change. Casio hopes to create a ripple effect, encouraging other corporations, institutions, and individuals to adopt structured e-waste disposal mechanisms. As awareness grows, the aim is to build a community-driven recycling culture where sustainability becomes a shared responsibility.

For more details on the 'Recycle Responsibly' campaign or to schedule an e-waste pick-up, visit www.alliedwastesolutions.com or call +91-120-699-3119. Let's come together to recycle responsibly -- because every small act matters.

