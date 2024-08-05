Catalyst Management Services Concludes Electrifying Second Edition of Catalysing Social Impact 2024

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 5: Catalyst Management Services (CMS) successfully concluded the electrifying second edition of Catalysing Social Impact (CSI) 2024 on August 1st and 2nd at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. This two-day powerhouse forum attracted over 300 civil society organisations, social impact investors, government officials, policymakers, and social entrepreneurs, all united to tackle critical social challenges and unveil groundbreaking solutions. Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission, Govt of India (GoI), and Chairperson of Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, SEBI, set the tone with a stirring keynote at the plenary session on Day 1, "As we gather at Catalysing Social Impact 2024, we recognise the urgent need for collective action. This unique development space goes beyond traditional conferences, focusing on horizontal enablers for scaling, impact, and sustainability. Let us innovate, solve, and catalyse positive change together."

A significant highlight of the event included the signing of a letter of agreement between the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Swasti, The Health Catalyst, a non-profit entity under The Catalyst Group. The collaborative partnership establishes correlations between extreme weather events and health and disease outcomes on the ground for various vulnerable communities. Senior officials from both organisations also launched a Weather and Disease Tracker Prototype at the Catalysing Social Impact 2024.

The convening also saw the launch of the Social Protection Coalition by Catalyst Management Services. This ambitious initiative addresses the critical gap in social protection coverage in India, which currently stands at a mere 24.4%, according to the ILO's World Social Protection Report. About 117 organisations joined the coalition launch, dedicated to expanding social protection access to the country's most vulnerable communities.

Shiv Kumar, Co-founder, Catalyst Management Services, emphasised the coalition's transformative potential, stating, "In launching the Social Protection Coalition at CSI 2024, we commit to scaling access to social protection for India's most vulnerable communities. Our vision is one of resilience, where vulnerability gives way to empowerment, and social inclusion becomes the norm."

Over the two-day convening, several other initiatives were also launched. These included the India Health Collaborative (IHC) under the aegis of the Catalyst 2030 network, which focuses on making healthcare accessible, affordable and of quality for vulnerable people on a large scale; and the launch of the Meaningful Business MB 100 India chapter, which aims to identify and champion business leaders driving companies and initiatives aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, The TATA Steel Foundation, in collaboration with Catalysing Social Impact (CSI) 2024, set up a 'Human Library'. The Human Library was not a collection of books, but a living archive of extraordinary lives--a collection of people who have and continue to create immense impact in their communities. In this setup, eight real people became open books and shared their chapters of triumph, adversity, and resilience.

Awards and more

The inaugural day of the forum was marked by impactful discussions on fostering collaboration between the development sector and the government to tackle pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities. A notable session on micro-equity for women micro and nano-entrepreneurs explored the transformative potential of micro-equity as a catalyst for growth through sustainable interventions and innovative financial contracting. Additionally, a riveting panel discussion on accelerating implementation and shaping policy for the Social Stock Exchange shed light on its pivotal role in empowering NGOs to enhance their fundraising capabilities.

Day 2 saw the prestigious CSI Awards take centre stage, celebrating extraordinary stories from community champions. The Best Social Impact Idea Award was jointly conferred to People's Action for National Integration (PANI) for their commendable work in empowering women, adolescent girls, farmers, and vulnerable communities at the grassroots level, and the Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives Trust (AALI) for their unwavering advocacy for women's human rights and gender equality.

Indian Grameen Services was honoured with the Best Social Impact Organization Award for 25 years of dedicated service, while Buzz Women received a special jury mention for their remarkable efforts in empowering 600,000 women over the years.

The CSI Awards not only recognised past achievements but also ignited a renewed commitment to driving meaningful, positive change in communities across India.

Catalyst Management Services (CMS) is a catalyst for social investment, leveraging its 30 years of experience and assets. We collaborate with change agents to address intricate societal issues and enhance the scale and sustainability of impact acceleration. CMS is committed to transforming social enterprises and impactful initiatives aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Established in 1995, CMS is headquartered in India and has worked in over 25 other countries. We are part of the Catalyst Group that comprises 8 entities including Swasti, Vrutti, Green Foundation and Upfront, which work in the social spaces of health, livelihoods and climate. Together, through our work we have significantly directly reached over 20 lakh vulnerable people, and placed Rs. 3,000 crores in the hands of the community by connecting them to government and other social schemes. We have strengthened institutions by incubating and supporting over 200 community organisations, improving the scale, impact and sustainability of over 500 organisations or programmes, and building over 1,000 leaders. We have contributed to the social sector by developing 2,500 network catalysts across India and other countries and raising over Rs. 1,000 crores for social causes.

