CBRE Digital & Technology India Wins Big at the 2025 IDC Future Enterprise Awards, Crowned APAC's Best in New Ways of Work

New Delhi [India], December 24: In another recognition of its industry leadership, CBRE Digital & Technology (D & T) India has been recognized as APAC's leader in the 'Best in New Ways of Work' category at the 2025 IDC Future Enterprise Awards organised in Singapore. This recognition underscores CBRE D & T India's relentless drive for innovation and digital transformation. By integrating AI and advanced technologies with the industry's largest real estate dataset, it delivers cutting-edge solutions, accelerating decisions and redefining client success.

CBRE was awarded for its initiatives around transforming persona-based workflows leveraging Agentic AI-based Digital Assistants and conversation-based interface to augment both experience and operational effectiveness. By autonomously transforming market intelligence into actionable insights and integrating real-time data, this platform enables the brokers to focus purely on customer relationships while significantly accelerating the sales lifecycle. The model has successfully demonstrated digital revenue uplift, seamless adoption and operational efficiency across India and has been expanded to 14 markets globally.

The IDC Future Enterprise Awards (FEA) 2025 recognized organizations that are redefining business through digital transformation. These awards honored enterprises that operationalized AI, data, automation and digital platforms to accelerate innovation, strengthen resilience, and drive inclusive, sustainable growth across industries.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "CBRE D & T India is driving the company's transformation with AI-led innovation and a people-centric mindset, unlocking efficiency, savings, and operational excellence. By blending advanced technology with personalized solutions, we are shaping the future of real estate services. Positioned at the forefront of India's fast-evolving business environment, D & T India continues to pioneer breakthroughs that consistently deliver meaningful business impact."

Apart from the 'Best in New Ways of Work' award, CBRE's D & T India also won the 'AI CoE of the Year' at the national level. It recognises CBRE's leadership in AI-driven transformation, enhancing workflows and client interactions through proprietary data and top-tier solutions. The AI Centre of Excellence delivered 20 high-impact innovations over the past 12 months to enhance operating leverage for the business.

CBRE has set an industry benchmark for efficiency and innovation by democratizing AI skills across technology teams, integrating AI accelerators across software development lifecycle and leveraging a centralized AI platform for reuse.

Apratim Mitra, Group VP & Head of CBRE D & T India, said, "CBRE D & T India is cultivating the future-ready workforce poised to lead in an AI-driven era, delivering transformative outcomes that redefine the contours of business. As our global digital and technology team accelerates its expansion in India, we are strategically positioned to address the evolving demands of real estate technology worldwide - strong customer-centricity to reimagine business process and drive digital differentiation through laser sharp focus on operational excellence and innovation arbitrage."

Simon Piff, Research Vice President, IDC Asia/Pacific, said, "The integration of suggestive prompts and automated next steps for sales lifecycle optimization shows how intelligent interfaces are evolving from productivity tools to foundational components of enterprise operations. CBRE's approach stood out for applying these capabilities not in isolation, but as part of a fully embedded, business-aligned work model -- one that delivers measurable gains in efficiency, pursuit time, and lead generation across multiple markets."

D & T India is a strategic division within CBRE that focuses on leveraging advanced technology and data analytics to enhance the value proposition for core business and customers. The team plays a pivotal role in the company's global technology strategy, with the Hyderabad centre serving as the largest outside the US. The firm's focus on India as a strategic technology hub reflects its broader vision to harness the country's tech talent and innovation potential, positioning India as a key player in its global operations.

As the vertical continues to lead in the digital transformation landscape, this recognition serves as a motivation to raise the bar even higher. The award reinforces the organization's commitment to innovation and the proactive development of a skilled workforce ready to tackle future challenges. CBRE D & T continues to invest further in its India Digital & Technology talent, including product managers, enterprise architects, security analysts, engineers, data scientists and software technology professionals.

