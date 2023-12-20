CBSE Boards Date Sheet is Out! Know the Best Preparation Tips for the Last 2 Months of Class 10 & 12

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 20: With the date sheet released and only a limited time left for preparation, the pressure is mounting. Thoughts race through your mind, wondering how the actual exam will unfold - will all your efforts be enough to secure a perfect score of 100%? Will you be able to finish your answer sheet on time? How can you avoid those little mistakes? The fear of disappointing your parents looms large, transforming into an overwhelming exam phobia.

But fear not! To put an end to this phobia, we have brought to you the best time saving exam tips that you need to follow ardently. These tips will help you to not only complete your exam on time but will you extra time for revision so you can avoid silly mistakes.

Best Time Saving Answer Writing Tips to Score 100%!

1. Carefully Understand the Question Paper and Plan Your Answers

Start by reading the question paper carefully. Mark and allot appropriate time to the questions you are confident about and attempt them first, mark the difficult one's to attempt at last. This approach not only helps save time but also ensures that you don't miss any questions.

2. Write What is Being Asked

Read the question carefully and answer only what is being asked. Keep your answers precise and relevant, adhering to the word limit mentioned. Avoid unnecessary lengthy explanations, as it not only wastes time but also raises the risk of mark deductions.

3. Organize Your Answer Beforehand & Use Clear Language

Before writing your answers, take a moment to frame them mentally to avoid overwriting or cutting. Use clear and concise language, avoiding jargon and abbreviations.

Methodical Approach for Each Question

* Begin answering, ensuring clarity and coherence in your response.

* Write in bullet points.

* Highlighting the crucial keywords and points.

* Draw tables, diagrams and flowchart to effectively showcase the answer and save time.

* Summarize answer for the finishing touch.

5. Don't Forget to Revise

Allocate at least 15 minutes at the end to review and revise your answers. Check for spelling and grammar mistakes, tally the question paper, and ensure that you haven't missed any questions.

Revision Strategy:

* Review all question you marked during the initial attempt.

* Check for any unanswered questions.

* Review answers for potential mistakes, grammatical errors, or incompleteness.

* Double-check your calculations and formulae.

Resources You Can Follow During the Final Months

Effective preparation for CBSE 2024 board exams is not only about subject knowledge but also mastering answer writing skills, avoiding common mistakes, and managing time efficiently. By following these tips and strategies, students can increase their chances of scoring 100% in this crucial exam. Good luck!

