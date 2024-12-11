Celebrate Culture, Adventure & Serenity at Assam's Brahmaputra Carnival!

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 11: Get ready for the vibrant Brahmaputra Carnival, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Brahmaputra River. This unique three-month extravaganza will take place from December 15, 2024, to March 15, 2025. The 90-day carnival will be held along the banks of the majestic Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat in Assam. Prepare for a dynamic fusion of tranquility and adventure, with the mighty river serving as the heart of the celebration. It promises an immersive experience that blends rich cultural traditions with thrilling adventures and luxurious accommodations.

This grand carnival features a range of exciting activities, such as glamping, water sports, live concerts, and showcases of culinary heritage and handicrafts. Thrill-seekers can enjoy exhilarating activities like speedboat rides, kayaking on serene waters, tackling challenging terrains on ATVs, river rafting, water rollers, archery, bungee jumping, jet skiing, and many more fun-filled experiences. The event also offers a platform for local artisans, musicians, and performers to showcase their talents through traditional music and dance, enriching the cultural experience.

For those seeking relaxation, the festival provides a luxurious glamping experience with three categories of tents: Royal Tents, Premium Tents, and Deluxe Tents. Each option offers a comfortable and stylish retreat, complete with modern amenities and breathtaking river views. Beyond the carnival grounds, explore the captivating tourist attractions of Guwahati. Visit the revered Kamakhya Temple, encounter diverse wildlife at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, or find serenity at the Umananda Temple.

For convenience, Guwahati Airport is located just 22.5 km from Lachit Ghat, with taxis and prepaid auto-rickshaws readily available. Additionally, Guwahati Railway Station is only 2.4 km away from the carnival site, providing easy access via various transport options.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Assam said "Majestic, mighty, and mesmerizing--the Brahmaputra is more than a river; it's the heartbeat of Assam's culture and heritage. The Brahmaputra Carnival is not just an event; it's a grand celebration of Assam's vibrant culture, exquisite cuisine, thrilling adventures, and the timeless allure of the mighty Brahmaputra River, the heartbeat of our state's culture and heritage. This festival marks a pivotal step in showcasing our state's rich heritage and welcoming travelers from across the globe. With its immersive experiences in river tourism, the carnival promises to create unforgettable memories while contributing to the growth of Assam's tourism ecosystem. I warmly invite everyone to be a part of this enchanting festival and uncover the wonders of our beautiful state."

Padmapani Bora, IRS Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation said, "Brahmaputra Carnival is a vibrant celebration that unites adventure and culture along the mighty river Brahmaputra. This one-of-a-kind event combines exciting activities to create a thrilling experience that will never be forgotten. Embark on a journey with your loved ones to create memories for a lifetime"

The Brahmaputra Carnival invites you to experience the magic of Assam. Whether you're seeking cultural immersion, an adrenaline rush, or a luxurious escape, this festival has something for everyone.

Fact sheet:

Dates: December 15th, 2024 - March 15th, 2025

Location: Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, Assam

Activities: Cultural performances, traditional dance showcases, local and national cuisine, adventure sports (speedboat, kayak, ATV), sightseeing tours (Kamakhya Temple, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Umananda Temple)

Accommodation: Glamping experience with Royal Tents, Premium Tents, and Deluxe Tents

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://brahmaputracarnival.com/

