Celebrate the Festive Season with the All-New OPPO F31 5G - Available Nationwide from September 27 at INR 22,999

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: In celebration of India's vibrant festive season, OPPO announces the nationwide availability of the F31 Series 5G, engineered to handle both the everyday challenges and the season's special moments. The F31 Pro+ 5G and F31 Pro 5G are already available, with the stylish F31 5G joining the line-up starting September 27, 2025, priced at INR 22,999 across OPPO E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO's Festive Sale brings unmatched joy with smartphones starting at just INR 20,700 (inclusive of bank offers). Customers can avail up to 10% instant cashback on select bank cards and enjoy an additional exchange bonus of up to 10% when upgrading to a new device. To make festive upgrades hassle-free, OPPO is also offering zero down payment, interest-free EMIs of up to 8 months, and the lowest EMI options through retail partners nationwide.

Smarter AI Camera for Every Celebration

Capture every festive sparkle with the OPPO F31 versatile camera system. The 50MP Main camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture and advanced autofocus ensures crisp, vibrant shots of Diwali lights, family gatherings, and street celebrations even in low light. Dedicated 2MP Portrait camera adds depth and detail, making festive portraits stand out with studio-like clarity. For selfies, the 16MP Front camera delivers bright, natural results so every festive moment, from group shots to quick reels, is ready to share instantly. With this powerful setup, the F31 is built to keep your celebrations beautifully lit and full of detail.

The OPPO F31 5G Series features an Underwater Photography mode, allowing you to capture every moment without any interruptions. Users can record ultra-clear videos up to 4K resolution without the need of any protective layers.

OPPO F31: Durable Build

The OPPO F31 Series is crafted to endure India's diverse lifestyles - from bustling Diwali markets to long-distance travel. The 360° Aegis Architecture with aerospace-grade aluminium alloy and reinforced AGC DT-Star D+ glass ensures durability against drops and scratches. With triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, the devices resist dust, spills, and even high-pressure water jets, making them reliable companions for shopkeepers, delivery partners, and students alike.

7000mAh Battery

The OPPO F31 Series is built to keep celebrations going all day and night. Its massive 7,000mAh battery with bio-inspired electrolyte repair technology retains up to 80% capacity even after five years--so your phone stays reliable for many seasons to come. With 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge powering the device to 58% in just 30 minutes, you'll never miss capturing a Diwali moment or festive family call. Reverse Charging ensures your accessories stay powered while you travel, and advanced cooling keeps performance smooth whether you're braving India's festive heat at 43°C or the winter chill at -20°C."

Smooth, Reliable Performance

The OPPO F31 5G, powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset, is built to keep pace with the energy of India's celebrations. Its advanced thermal design with a 4,300 mm² vapour chamber keeps performance steady even in peak festive heat, where Indian summers touch 43°C. Backed by OPPO's Dual-Engine Smoothness System combining the Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine--and a 72-Month Fluency Certification, the F31 Series promises lasting reliability for everything from festive multitasking and gaming marathons to seamless UPI payments during the busiest shopping days.

Network Boost

OPPO's new F31 features Hunter Antenna Architecture powered by the AI LinkBoost, that redefines connectivity for Indian consumers. Featuring a symmetrical low-frequency antenna design with industry-leading aperture ratios, the system delivers up to 200% stronger signal coverage in weak-network areas such as basements, subways, and rural zones.

An innovative mid-to-high frequency RF layout and dedicated gaming antenna further ensure faster data speeds and stable performance, while Dual SIM Dual Active support keeps users connected on both numbers without compromise. With AI-driven features like Smart Network Selection, Game Battle Acceleration, and Order Grab Optimisation, the F31 adapts in real time enhancing calls, gaming, streaming, and even delivery apps during peak festive traffic. Together, these innovations position the OPPO F31 Series as the most reliable companion for uninterrupted connectivity across India's toughest network conditions.

Premium Touch Experience

Built for India's road warriors this festive season, the OPPO F31 Series ensures seamless control in every condition. With Glove Mode, users can stay connected without removing cotton, wool, or leather gloves, while Splash Touch prevents false taps and keeps swipes accurate even with sweaty fingers or festive spills. For those constantly on the move, precise touch remains functional even inside waterproof cases making the F31 the perfect companion for shopkeepers, riders, and travellers braving the season's rush.

Stylish Designs and Vibrant Colours

The OPPO F31 Series comes in a range of vibrant festive colours and configurations to suit every style and need. The OPPO F31 5G will be available starting September 27 in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red, priced at INR 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and INR 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Festive Launch Offers (Till 31st October 2025)

To make upgrades more rewarding this festive season, OPPO India is offering:

- Special Festive Starting Price from INR 20,700/- (with applicable bank offers)

- Up to 10% Instant Cashback on select bank cards

- Up to 10% Exchange Bonus for device upgrades

- Zero Down Payment & Interest-Free EMIs up to 8 months

- Lowest EMIs and Easy Finance Options across retail partners

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company, renowned for its innovative and diverse smartphone portfolio including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series, along with IoT products. Headquartered in Gurugram, OPPO operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, spanning 110 acres. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to embrace everyday experiences with advanced technology, while also contributing to skill development and sustainability initiatives in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)