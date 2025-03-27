Celebrating Culinary Excellence: The Ultimate Star Winners of 2025 unveiled by Culinary Culture

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: India's most credible and influential restaurant rating platform, Culinary Culture's Ultimate Restaurant Ratings, concluded its spectacular second edition, honoring the best of Indian gastronomy.

This year's event expanded beyond Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Goa, and Chennai, introducing four new cities--Hyderabad, Bhopal, Kochi, and Amritsar. With this expansion, the platform now covers 10 of India's top culinary destinations, capturing the rich diversity of the country's evolving food landscape.

Since its inception, the Ultimate Restaurant Ratings, supported by Lavazza, has set a new benchmark in restaurant evaluation, using rigorous, anonymous inspections to recognize India's most outstanding dining establishments.

This year, 40 new restaurants earned Ultimate stars for the first time, while six restaurants were promoted from 3 to 4 stars. One restaurant entered directly into the elite 5-star category in its first year--an achievement reserved for the very best.

More than 200 of India's top restaurateurs, chefs, and team members flew into Bengaluru for the Ultimate Star Revelation Ceremony 2025, making it an unparalleled gathering never before seen in India. The event was a landmark moment for Indian gastronomy, proving that India finally has the 'Stars That Matter.'

This year, the Ultimate Restaurant Ratings honored:

* 66 restaurants with 3 stars

* 22 restaurants with 4 stars

* 4 restaurants with the highest 5-star distinction

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

Special Award Winners

* Iconic Restaurant of the Year: Vidhyarthi Bhavan, Bengaluru

* Opening of the Year: Banng, Delhi NCR

* Restaurant Manager of the Year: Mirelle Pingfu, Mumbai

* Mixologist of the Year: Arijit Bose, Bengaluru

* Sustainable Restaurant of the Year: Naar, Kausali

5-Star Winners (4 Restaurants)

* Bengaluru: Farmlore

* Chennai: Avartana

* Delhi NCR: Indian Accent

* Mumbai: Papa's (New Addition)

4-Star Winners (22 Restaurants)

Bengaluru: Karavalli, Lupa, Naru Noodle Bar

Chennai: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Southern Spice

Delhi NCR: Bukhara, Dum Pukht, INJA, Megu, The China Kitchen

Goa: Cavatina, Hosa, Praca Prazeres

Kochi: Karthiyayini, Restaurant Chef Pillai

Kolkata: 6 Ballygunge Place, Avartana

Mumbai: Americano, Ekaa, Masque, O Pedro, Tresind

3-Star Winners (66 Restaurants)

Amritsar: Beera Chicken House, Kulwant Singh Kulchian Wale, Grain by Elgin, Kesar Da Dhabha, Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner, Phulkari

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Oota Company, Central Tiffin Room, Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Kopitiam Lah, Navu, Wabi Sabi

Bhopal: Hakeem's, Shahnama, Shri Balaji Namkeen, Under the Jamun Tree

Chennai: Erode Amman Mess, The Farm, Gossip Bistro

Delhi NCR: Comorin, Dhilli, Loya, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Omo, Tres, Shang Palace, Swan

Goa: Bawri, Bomras, Izumi, Jamun, Slow Tide, The Second House, Grumps, Heliconia, Petisco

Hyderabad: Aidu, Dum Pukht Begum's, Once Upon A Time, Simply South, The Spicy Venue, Ru

Kochi: Grand Pavilion, Malabar Cafe, Paragon, Rice Boat

Kolkata: Royal Indian Restaurant, Sienna, Sonar Tori, The Blue Poppy Thakali, Popo's

Mumbai: Avartana, Indian Accent, Izumi, La Loca Maria, Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Mizu Izakaya, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Soam, Swati Snacks, The Bombay Canteen, Wasabi by Morimoto, Bandra Born, Otra, Seefah, The Table

Vir Sanghvi, Chairman of Culinary Culture, said:

"At Culinary Culture, we've always pioneered initiatives that shape and elevate India's F & B industry. From launching the country's first-ever street food awards to creating India's first chef ranking platform, our mission has remained consistent--to celebrate excellence in a way that's honest, transparent, and free of bias. The Ultimate Restaurant Ratings is another game-changing first for India, and we're thrilled by the overwhelming response it has received. I'm especially excited about expanding to Amritsar, Bhopal, Kochi, and Hyderabad this year--cities rich in culinary heritage that have long deserved national recognition. What's been particularly heartening is how our plaques are now being proudly displayed by restaurants across the country--symbols that diners have come to trust. When people see an Ultimate plaque with stars, they know they're stepping into a place that has earned it purely on merit. We hope restaurants continue to honour this responsibility and keep delivering joy, integrity, and excellence to every guest who walks through their doors."

Raaj Sanghvi, CEO of Culinary Culture, added:

"This is the first and only rating platform of its kind in India--dynamic, anonymous, and entirely merit-based. Restaurants are re-evaluated regularly, which means they can gain or lose stars based purely on consistency and performance. That's why the best in the industry show up--because they know these are the only stars that truly matter. Next year, we plan to take the platform to more cities. There's incredible culinary talent in smaller towns that often goes unrecognised, and it's time we shine a spotlight on them. We'll also continue rotating the host city each year to ensure the industry celebrates excellence across every corner of the country. Through this platform, we hope to showcase the richness of India's culinary culture to the world--and remind ourselves how much we have to be proud of."

A Venu Madhav, CEO of Fresh and Honest Pvt. Ltd. (Lavazza India), said:

"Lavazza is proud to partner with Culinary Culture's Ultimate Restaurant Ratings, which stands as India's first and only annual star rating system for restaurants. Lavazza has long been committed to quality and craftsmanship, values that align perfectly with the goals of the Ultimate Restaurant Ratings. Our longstanding tradition of excellence in the coffee industry complements the mission of this pioneering platform in its quest to recognize and reward culinary brilliance. By collaborating with Culinary Culture's Ultimate Restaurant Ratings, we are proud to contribute to the recognition of outstanding culinary achievements and the promotion of India's vibrant culinary culture."

The Ultimate Restaurant Ratings is proudly supported by Lavazza, Johnnie Walker, Veeba, Bisleri Vedica, and Newby Tea--brands that share the vision of elevating India's vibrant F & B industry.

How the Ratings Work

India's first and only restaurant rating system of its kind, the Ultimate Restaurant Ratings follows a meticulous, anonymous, and merit-based evaluation process, making it a trusted benchmark for Indian gastronomy.

3 Stars - Very Good

4 Stars - Excellent

5 Stars - The Ultimate

Unlike traditional restaurant awards in India--many of which are influenced by sponsorships, advertising pressures, or fees paid by restaurants for nominations--Culinary Culture's rating system is built on integrity. Each restaurant is evaluated anonymously by full-time referees through a rigorous multi-stage process, which includes nominations, anonymous screenings by Food Referees, in-depth debates, and a final distillation process to ensure only the most deserving establishments receive recognition.

The platform remains entirely independent and does not accept any fees from restaurants for nominations or inclusion.

About Culinary Culture

Culinary Culture is India's definitive voice in food, co-founded by Vir Sanghvi and Sameer Sain. As the country's only authoritative, independent, and unbiased rating organization, it celebrates culinary excellence at every level--from fine dining to street food. Beyond ratings, Culinary Culture is known for bringing the world's most celebrated chefs to India, including Massimo Bottura, Virgilio Martinez, Mauro Colagreco, Alain Ducasse, and Heston Blumenthal, while also providing a global platform for Indian chefs. It owns several pioneering intellectual properties, including FoodSuperstars, Culinary Conversations, and StreetFoodSuperstars, and creates engaging culinary content throughout the year, shaping the future of India's culinary landscape.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651711/Photo_courtesy_Culinary_Culture.jpg

