Cellecor Gadgets Limited announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as Brand ambassador for Smart TVs

New Delhi [India], October 30: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, is thrilled to announce Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador for its Smart TV. This collaboration marks a significant step in Cellecor's expansion strategy, aiming to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing Smart TV market by leveraging Kareena's iconic appeal and stylish persona to deepen the brand's connection with consumers across the country.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated for her elegance, charisma, and trendsetting influence, perfectly aligns with Cellecor's vision to become a household name in India, synonymous with high-quality, accessible, and innovative electronics. As the face of Cellecor Smart TVs, she will play a key role in demonstrating the brand's commitment to delivering advanced entertainment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern Indian households. Her dynamic presence and relatable charm make her an ideal choice to represent Cellecor's Smart TV lineup, positioning the company as a go-to brand for high-quality home entertainment.

The collaboration will be backed by a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan across TV commercials, offline branding, digital content, and social media promotions. The campaign will spotlight Cellecor's Smart TV features, including ultra-high-definition displays, immersive sound quality, sleek design, and smart connectivity options, highlighting the brand's dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers.

Ravi Agarwal, MD and Founder, Cellecor Gadgets Limited said "With Kareena Kapoor Khan's association, Cellecor aims to make its Smart TV range the top choice for quality home entertainment, further solidifying its footprint in the competitive consumer electronics market".

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/

