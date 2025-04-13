RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: All eyes on Jaiswal's form, toss at 3 PM IST
PL 2025 live updates: RR and RCB have one of the closest head-to-head records in the IPL, with the latter leading the race by 15-14
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
It will be another double-header day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the first match of the day, starting at 3:30 PM IST.
The match is going to be a crucial one for both teams. The home side, RR, who have only two wins from five matches, will try to get back to winning form before they fall behind in the race to the playoffs. For RCB, this will be a moment of redemption after losing their last game at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Moreover, this will be a green match in the Pink City, as RCB will be wearing their green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative, under which they play one match each season in a green jersey made of recycled materials.
IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande
Impact player: Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact player: Suyash Sharma
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live toss:
The coin toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 3:00 PM IST today.
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live streaming:
The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Check full updates of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match here.
2:20 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB's probable playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact player: Suyash Sharma
2:10 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RR's probable playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande
Impact player: Sandeep Sharma
2:00 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the doubleheader Sunday of IPL 2025. In today's first match, RR will take on RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are separate for a win after losing their last, but which of these teams will walk away with two full points today? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST