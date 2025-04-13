Latest LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off marathon to mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Myanmar, no casualties reported yet
Grenade attack on BJP leader's house: Police arrest prime suspect in Delhi
As per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with the support of Central Agencies and Delhi Police, has successfully arrested Uttar Pradesh (UP)-based Saidul Ameen. According to the release, he is the prime accused involved in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-elected as PPP chairman for another four years
Assam to mark Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary with year-long celebrations
The Assam government announced a year-long celebration from September 8 to mark the birth centenary of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. Events across India, biography release and commemorative coin, among others, have been planned, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here. "To celebrate the life and times of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the cabinet has approved the commemoration of his 100th birth anniversary through a year-long celebration from September 8, 2025, to September 8, 2026," he said. Sarma said a 50-member committee headed by him will be formed to plan the celebration.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off marathon to mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST