Latest LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off marathon to mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
Latest LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off marathon to mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off a marathon on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, highlighting the importance of living by Babasaheb’s values. She said the Delhi government remains committed to his vision of equality, education and healthcare for all. “A wonderful walkathon was organised by the Delhi government and saw the participation of hundreds of children,” she said. “Babasaheb should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. We have introduced a scheme to ensure every child learns about his legacy.”
  April 13 marks Siachen Day, commemorating the Indian Army's Operation Meghdoot in 1984. On this day, Indian troops landed at Bilafond La Pass and captured key positions on the Siachen Glacier, securing a strategic advantage in the disputed region of Kashmir, the world's highest battlefield. The day marks the historic launch of Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when the Indian Army established full control over the Siachen Glacier, thwarting adversarial attempts to claim the strategically vital region. It celebrated the 41st anniversary of the famous Operation, which was carried out by the Indian forces.  In a display of precision, cooperation, and operational strength, the Indian Air Force (IAF) concluded its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) at Greece's Andravida Air Base. The HAF announced the successful wrap-up of the multinational drill on X, posting: "INIOCHOS-25 - A demanding exercise successfully concludes, highlighting operational excellence, precision, and seamless multinational cooperation." Held from March 31, the biennial air exercise saw the participation of air and surface assets from fifteen countries. Representing India, the IAF deployed a fleet comprising Su-30 MKI fighter jets, IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, and C-17 strategic airlifters.
9:36 AM

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Myanmar, no casualties reported yet

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles). 
9:31 AM

Grenade attack on BJP leader's house: Police arrest prime suspect in Delhi

As per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with the support of Central Agencies and Delhi Police, has successfully arrested Uttar Pradesh (UP)-based Saidul Ameen. According to the release, he is the prime accused involved in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

9:27 AM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-elected as PPP chairman for another four years

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for another four-year term following intra-party elections held at the Central Secretariat in Islamabad. The elections, conducted in line with the PPP’s constitution, also confirmed key leadership roles for the coming term.
9:10 AM

Assam to mark Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary with year-long celebrations

The Assam government announced a year-long celebration from September 8 to mark the birth centenary of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. Events across India, biography release and commemorative coin, among others, have been planned, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here. "To celebrate the life and times of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the cabinet has approved the commemoration of his 100th birth anniversary through a year-long celebration from September 8, 2025, to September 8, 2026," he said. Sarma said a 50-member committee headed by him will be formed to plan the celebration.

9:09 AM

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

