IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, MI batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, MI batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the DC vs MI match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Delhi vs Mumbai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
The 29th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2025 will feature a high-stakes clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the IPL season in full swing, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to 74 matches played across 13 cities over the next two months. The playoffs will commence with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator scheduled in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, followed by Qualifier 2 and the final in Kolkata on May 23 and May 25, respectively.
 
 
Delhi Capitals have emerged as the standout team so far, remaining unbeaten in their four matches. Their recent victory came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and they now sit second in the points table. Playing on their home turf, DC will aim to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their position.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are under pressure after a sluggish start to the season, managing only one win from their five games. Positioned eighth in the standings, the Hardik Pandya-led side needs to find momentum quickly if they hope to stay in the playoff race.
 
With one side flying high and the other desperate for a turnaround, this matchup promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair. 

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 4
Wins: 4
Losses: 0
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 100
 
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 5
Wins: 1
Losses: 4
N/R: 0
 
DC playing 11 vs MI (probable)
 
DC are the only team with a perfect record this season with 4 wins in as many games so far. Axar Patel and co. would love to carry forward the momentum and maintain the consistency in the side. Any change in the playing 11 is highly unlikely.
 
DC playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (wk), T Stubbs, J Fraser-McGurk, F du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, Axar Patel (C), Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, MM Sharma
 
DC squad for IPL 2025:
 
Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari. 
 
MI playing 11 vs DC (probable)
 
Mumbai have had a rollercoaster of a season so far as the wins and losses keep coming and going this year. They would love to get some sort of consistency in their game and get points on a more regular basis as the race for the playoff spot intensify later in the season.
 
MI playing 11 (probable): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, HH Pandya, Mitchell Santner, JJ Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, DL Chahar, Trent Boult
 
MI squad for IPL 2025:
 
Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
 
IPL 2025: DC vs MI key player battles 
DC vs MI player batles
Name Team Opp Bowler Inn. B R SR Dots 4s 6s Boundaries B/OV FOW FOW/OV
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Mitchell Santner 4 29 25 86.21 13 1 1 2 0.41 0 0
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya 2 6 11 183.33 0 0 1 1 1 0 0
Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Trent Boult 32 322 280 86.96 200 37 7 44 0.82 6 0.11
Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar 1 11 21 190.91 5 5 0 5 2.73 0 0
Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Will Jacks 2 7 9 128.57 4 2 0 2 1.71 1 0.86
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Trent Boult 2 17 27 158.82 9 4 1 5 1.76 1 0.35
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya 1 7 26 371.43 2 2 3 5 4.29 0 0
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Trent Boult 20 140 173 123.57 74 23 7 30 1.29 3 0.13
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah 13 121 143 118.18 50 12 4 16 0.79 3 0.15
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar 10 88 124 140.91 41 15 5 20 1.36 1 0.07
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya 9 59 96 162.71 14 7 4 11 1.12 1 0.1
Tristan Stubbs Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya 3 14 10 71.43 6 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tristan Stubbs Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Will Jacks 2 10 14 140 2 2 0 2 1.2 1 0.6
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc 9 33 27 81.82 18 3 0 3 0.55 0 0
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 5 33 42 127.27 11 4 1 5 0.91 0 0
Mitchell Santner Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 8 65 67 103.08 32 5 3 8 0.74 0 0
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma 6 29 45 155.17 15 5 3 8 1.66 2 0.41
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 4 27 37 137.04 11 3 2 5 1.11 1 0.22
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 4 21 44 209.52 3 2 4 6 1.71 0 0
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mukesh Kumar 3 14 32 228.57 3 2 3 5 2.14 2 0.86
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Axar Patel 4 13 20 153.85 1 1 1 2 0.92 0 0
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma 1 7 9 128.57 2 1 0 1 0.86 0 0
Will Jacks Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc 3 26 48 184.62 11 4 3 7 1.62 1 0.23
Will Jacks Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma 1 12 39 325 3 3 4 7 3.5 0 0
Will Jacks Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 1 6 14 233.33 2 0 2 2 2 1 1
 

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

