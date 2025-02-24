Centrum Broking Launches GalaxC - A Unified Investment and Trading Platform

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Centrum Broking, a full-service brokerage platform and part of the diversified Centrum Group, announces the launch of its new mobile investment and trading application, Centrum GalaxC. This first-of-its-kind app offers investors a seamless and guided investment and trading experience, bridging the gap in existing discount broking platforms by providing not just execution capabilities but also integrated research, guidance, and advanced trading tools.

The Centrum GalaxC app caters to both new and experienced investors, combining low-cost trading with curated advisory solutions. By offering both technical and fundamental research, the app empowers users to make well-informed investment decisions.

Key Features of Centrum GalaxC:

1. Integrated Research and Guidance - The app provides access to both technical and fundamental research directly within the platform, ensuring investors have the insights needed to navigate the markets effectively.

2. Industry-First Options Strategy Builder - An industry-first feature, the options strategy builder allows traders to execute multi-leg strategies with a single click. This tool helps investors select the most suitable options strategies based on their market outlook--whether bullish, bearish, or neutral.

3. Thematic Baskets - Centrum GalaxC's thematic baskets enable investors to participate in curated selection of stocks based on proprietary research. Unlike other broking apps that require separate access and logins for such features, GalaxC integrates these baskets directly within the app, ensuring a seamless experience.

4. User-Friendly Interface in Multiple Languages - GalaxC supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi, with plans to add Bengali and Gujarati in the next phase.

5. Seamless Account Opening - Centrum GalaxC offers one of the fastest digital account opening processes in the industry, enabling users to open accounts in just five minutes.

Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman, Centrum Group, said, "As a diversified financial services organization, we are committed to continuously enhancing our offerings to deliver greater value to our customers. Centrum GalaxC is a testament to this vision--an all-in-one, intuitive, and research-backed platform designed to empower investors across India. This multilingual app serves as a seamless gateway to investing and trading, catering to both seasoned traders and first-time investors alike. We are actively working on expanding the platform's capabilities with advanced analytics and insights to further enrich the investor experience."

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Nayak, ED & CEO, Centrum Broking, said, "The Centrum GalaxC app is a response to the growing demand for a platform that offers both affordability and expert guidance. We have combined execution efficiency with research-driven insights to provide investors with a complete trading ecosystem. With India's investor base expanding rapidly and technology reshaping the financial landscape, Centrum Broking aims to make trading and investing more accessible, informed, and efficient through this new digital offering."

The Centrum GalaxC app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. The portal is - web.centrumgalaxc.com

Centrum Broking Ltd. (part of the diversified financial services major - Centrum Group) is a full-service broking house offering a wide variety of equity-oriented solutions to a cross-section of clients comprising of high net-worth individuals and institutions. Our approach always has been in line with the group's strategy which is 'client first'. We provide holistic solutions for a client's stock market needs - across equity broking, portfolio management, and depository services.

