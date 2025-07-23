Ceragem India Receives Prestigious CSR Times Award for Dream School Project

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: Ceragem India Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Bronze Award in the Education sector for its flagship CSR initiative, the Dream School Project, at the 12th National CSR Summit 2025. The prestigious event, organized by CSR Times, was held on July 15, 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

At this year's summit, EPAM Systems Pvt. Ltd. received the Gold Award, while Hindalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. was presented with the Silver Award, recognizing their outstanding CSR contributions. Ceragem India's Bronze Award is a testament to its continued commitment to driving meaningful, high-impact change in the field of education.

On behalf of Ceragem India, Mr. Kang Ho Chan, Vice President, had the honor of receiving the award.

Initiated in 2016, the Dream School Project began with its first successful implementation at a government school in Gurugram, Haryana. Since then, it has evolved into a pan-India mission, dedicated to enhancing educational infrastructure and bridging the digital divide across numerous schools throughout India.

As of July 2025, 13 Dream School Projects have been successfully completed across India, with the 14th project currently underway in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. A core focus of the initiative is the installation of fully-equipped IT laboratories in government schools, providing students with access to modern computer systems, printers, projectors, and computer furniture--creating new educational opportunities for students across India. These facilities are designed to empower students with 21st-century skills, promote digital literacy, and open doors to new learning opportunities.

With a vision for the future, Ceragem India is committed to expanding the Dream School Project to over 100 schools nationwide, reinforcing its mission to foster inclusive, technology-enabled education for all. This ambitious vision aims to lay a strong foundation for equitable learning and long-term societal development.

Guided by the belief that "The future of children is the future of India," Ceragem India continues to drive meaningful change through sustainable and high-impact CSR efforts in education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)