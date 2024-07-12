Ceratec Group Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Pune's Real Estate Sector

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Ceratec Group, a distinguished leader in Pune's real estate sector, proudly commemorates 25 years of innovation, quality, and community commitment. Founded in 2000, the group began its journey in the marble business, quickly expanding into the ceramic retail industry with 5 massive showrooms by 2007. With a vision to redefine urban living, the group began its journey with a dedicated team of 10 individuals. Today, with a workforce exceeding 100 professionals, the Group has completed over 65 acres of projects renowned for their futuristic design and affordability.

"As we celebrate Ceratec Group's 25th anniversary, we are immensely proud of our remarkable journey. Our excellence is evident in iconic developments like Ceratec City, which have redefined luxury living, while strategic expansion showcases responsiveness. Throughout our 25-year legacy, we have remained steadfast in our belief that a customer's investment represents profound trust, earned through ethical practices, professionalism, and timely deliveries," said Anand Agarwal, Managing Director, Ceratec Group.

In 2011, the group made its foray into the real estate sector, launching the iconic Ceratec City project. Ceratec Group's diverse portfolio includes residential complexes, commercial spaces, and mixed-use developments. Their portfolio includes iconic properties like Ceratec City, which have redefined luxury and sustainability in Pune's real estate landscape. The group's role in Pune's market extends beyond construction; it actively promotes green initiatives and utilizes cutting-edge construction techniques to optimize every square foot for functionality and aesthetics.

With over 12 successfully completed projects, Ceratec Group continues to expand its footprint across Pune. Ongoing projects in Ravet and Hinjewadi, along with upcoming ventures in Balewadi and Baner, highlight the group's strategic growth and unwavering responsiveness to market dynamics. With a strong track record of delivering quality projects and a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ceratec Group continues to be a leader in Pune's real estate sector.

Beyond its role as a leader in real estate, Ceratec Group has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The group's CSR initiatives are integral to its ethos, focusing on programs that positively impact the environment and community. This includes extensive plantation drives to enhance green cover and promote environmental sustainability, as well as educational support programs for the children of Ceratec Group employees.

As Ceratec Group celebrates its 25th anniversary, it looks forward to launching major initiatives that include expansive projects totaling 7 million square feet, further expansion into West and East Pune, and innovative community engagement programs. The group also has a renewed focus on sustainability through water harvesting and solar panel installations. With a clear vision for the future and a strong foundation built on quality, innovation, and customer trust, the group remains committed to enhancing the lives of its residents and contributing to the growth of Pune's real estate landscape.

Website: https://ceratecgroup.com/

