CGI appoints Gopal Chhetri to lead its Global Capability Centers business

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, has appointed Gopal Chhetri, Senior Vice-President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, to lead CGI's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) business. Gopal will lead CGI's AI-first GCC strategy, helping scale delivery and transformation capabilities for clients and strengthening India's role in CGI's global delivery ecosystem.

As GCCs move beyond scale to become strategic engines for innovation, modernization, and resilience, CGI is strengthening its capabilities to help clients embed GCCs at the core of their enterprise agenda, aligned to strategic priorities and accountable for measurable business outcomes.

"CGI supports hundreds of leading global enterprises from its Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. With over 25 years of industry experience, Gopal's appointment strengthens our ability to help our clients move from process efficiency to measurable business outcomes, including improved customer experience and business performance," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

Gopal's appointment reinforces CGI's focus on client proximity and its commitment to enabling clients to set up, scale, and transform their GCCs, leveraging its global delivery model and decades of experience to create sustained value from their investments.

"I'm honored to take on this role at a time when GCCs are redefining their purpose and value for the enterprise. Today, clients are evolving from execution to orchestration and want GCCs that can modernize platforms, use AI responsibly, and create lasting enterprise value. We look forward to helping clients evolve their GCCs into strategic hubs that support their global operations," said Gopal Chhetri.

As the GCC leader, Gopal will focus on expanding CGI's GCC business, and scaling capabilities across digital engineering, cloud, and AI, as well as talent development, leadership pipelines, collaboration and market-ready delivery blueprints.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

