Chak De! Vidya Malvade to Host ADYPU 10th Convocation; 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma to Grace the Ceremony

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: The campus of Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) is gearing up for its grandest academic celebration yet. The university has announced its 10th Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, January 24th, 2026, promising a spectacular blend of academic tradition and star power.

In an exciting reveal, the university confirmed that acclaimed actress Vidya Malvade, famous for her role as the 'Captain' in Chak De! India, will be the official anchor for the ceremony. She will be steering the proceedings of this milestone event, which will be graced by Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma as the Distinguished Guest.

A Grand Academic Affair

The Convocation is the pinnacle of the university's academic calendar, presided over by Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President and Chancellor of ADYPU. The ceremony will see graduating students receive their degrees in the presence of industry leaders, government officials, and academic stalwarts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil remarked, "The 10th Convocation marks a significant decade of academic excellence and innovation for ADYPU. We are privileged to host distinguished personalities like Rohit Sharma, whose journey of leadership and resilience resonates deeply with our ethos. With Vidya Malvade steering the proceedings, we look forward to a ceremony that inspires our graduating students to pursue their own paths with grit and determination."

Rohit Sharma, the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket, will be a key presence at the event. While he is also receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), his attendance as a Distinguished Guest adds a layer of inspiration for the graduating batch, bringing the spirit of sportsmanship and leadership to the convocation hall.

Distinguished Dignitaries

The event will feature a high-profile dais including:

* Chief Guest: Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil (Hon'ble Minister, Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra).

* Distinguished Guest: Shri Rohit Sharma (Former Indian Cricket Team Captain).

* Guests of Honour: His Excellency Shri Dharamkumar Seeraj (High Commissioner of Guyana to India) and Dr. Nishakant Ojha (Chief Advisor - Strategic Affairs).

A Cultural Note

The solemn academic procession and degree conferral will be followed by a vibrant musical evening featuring Havas Guruhi, the internationally acclaimed musical group from Uzbekistan, ensuring the 10th Convocation concludes on a high note.

Event Details

* Date: Saturday, 24th January 2026

* Time: 4:30 PM Onwards

* Venue: ADYPU Campus, DY Patil Knowledge City, Charholi Bk, Via Lohegaon, Pune.

With Vidya Malvade holding the mic and Rohit Sharma on the stage, the ADYPU 10th Convocation is set to be a memorable day for the Class of 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)