Chandan Healthcare Acquires X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre in Patna

New Delhi [India], March 17: In a significant move towards expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector, Chandan Healthcare has successfully acquired X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre, a well-established provider of radiology and pathology services in Patna. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance diagnostic excellence and strengthen Chandan Healthcare's commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality, and patient-centric medical services.

With X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre's state-of-the-art radiology and pathology facilities, Chandan Healthcare will integrate advanced diagnostic capabilities into its existing healthcare network, ensuring faster and more accurate medical evaluations for patients.

The integration of X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre into Chandan Healthcare's ecosystem will bring cutting-edge technology, enhanced efficiency, and expanded healthcare accessibility, further solidifying Chandan's position as a leading healthcare provider in the region. Patients can expect seamless diagnostic experiences with an emphasis on accuracy, convenience, and affordability.

Chandan Healthcare Limited is a leading chain of diagnostic services in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, & Bihar. Chandan Healthcare Limited has been providing comprehensive testing services in Radiology and Pathology for the last 20 years.

Chandan Healthcare remains dedicated to delivering world-class medical services and continues its mission of expanding quality healthcare infrastructure across India.

