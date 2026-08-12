Chandigarh University's Architecture Students Secure 217 Placements in Leading Architecture Firms

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 12: The rapidly evolving architecture, construction, infrastructure and design sectors have given rise to the demand for specially trained professionals who can combine their design thinking with technical competence, practical exposure and industry readiness. Architecture Students Placed in Leading Firms Shapoorji Pallonji, Mahindra & Mahindra, Stonex & Tata Consulting Engineers; Students Secure Package of ₹12 LPA. University students launch 5 Entrepreneurial architect Ventures.

Aligned with the evolving needs of the architecture and built-environment sector, the University Institute of Architecture (UIA) at Chandigarh University has integrated industry exposure and experiential learning into its Bachelor of Architecture programme with 217 students securing placements over the last four years.

The placement performance of students of Architecture at Chandigarh University has remained consistently strong with 52 students placed from the 2023 batch, 49 from the 2024 batch, 56 from the 2025 batch and 60 from the 2026 batch, reflecting a steady rise in the number of graduates entering professional careers. The department has also recorded a highest annual package of ₹12 lakh, showcasing the professional competence and industry acceptance of its graduates.

The UIA students have secured opportunities with leading organisations across architecture, infrastructure, construction, design, real estate and allied sectors, including Tata Consulting Engineers, Shapoorji Pallonji, Mahindra & Mahindra, Stonex, FivD, Intec Infra, Damsun India, The Wave Group, Confluence Consultancy Services, Sanrachna Builders, CtrlS Group of Companies and Gauri Khan Design, among others.

Among the most notable placement achievements, Satyabrata Mohanty, one of the students at UIA, Chandigarh University secured a position as Junior Architect with CtrlS Group of Companies with an annual package of ₹12 lakh, emerging as one of the highest paid UIA graduates. Riya Thakur secured a job offer from Stonex at an annual package of ₹9 lakh while Gantavya joined Intec Infra at ₹7.20 lakh per annum. Shriyanshi Tiwari secured an opportunity with FivD, while several other graduates have obtained positions with leading architecture, infrastructure and design organisations.

The department's placement engagement with industry has included Tata Consulting Engineers in 2023; Sanrachna Builders and Cargaison Express in 2024 and India Eye Institute (MAQ Software), Mahindra & Mahindra, Sanrachna Builders, Confluence Consultancy Services, Cosmo Sunshield, Arkance, Damsun India, Homevista Decor and Furnishing (HomeLane) and Stonex India in 2025. The 2026 placement cycle further saw participation from DLF, Value Drive Technology, The Wave Group, Cosmo Sunshield, Studiokon Venture, Gold Plus Glass Industry, FivD, Stonex, UltraTech and Intec Infra. UIA graduates are working as architects, senior architects, project architects, designer architects and junior architects across cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Mohali among others.

Graduates have also moved into leadership and multidisciplinary roles, with Shubham Popli serving as CEO of ARC 18 and several alumni establishing their own professional ventures. Berisha Peral is working as Senior Architect with Tata Consulting Engineers in Bengaluru at a current package of ₹7 lakh while Arshi Nigam, also associated with Tata Consulting Engineers, is working as Senior Architect in Ludhiana at ₹7 lakh. Gunjan is working as Designer Architect with Spacewood in Delhi at ₹9 lakh, while Vedant Tandon is serving as Project Architect with Shapoorji Pallonji in Pune at ₹7 lakh. Shreyash Sachdeva has progressed to the position of Senior Architect at Gauri Khan Design in Mumbai with a current package of ₹12 lakh. UIA's placement outcomes are complemented by a strong emphasis on mandatory professional internship, with the 24-week internship providing students an opportunity to gain hands-on exposure to professional architectural practice, government organisations and multidisciplinary consultancies. A total of 99 students completed their internships in 2025 and 2026.

Among other notable student achievements, Khushi Garg, one of the students received Best Thesis Award at the Zonal NASA Competition for her thesis 'Subhuti - Rehabilitation Center for Women in the serene realm of Vrindavan', emerging as the winner amidst entries from more than 40 architecture institutions.

Another notable student project, Deepti Goel's 'Azure Ramganga Promenade', was presented to the Mayor of Bareilly where it received wide appreciation and was subsequently referred to the Tourism Department for consideration. The project was also featured in the Ethos Empowers Thesis Feature 2026.

Biswajit Das, recipient of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Medal 2025 for Best Outgoing Student, has established himself as the Co-founder of ARKASA - Space Architecture Design Research Labs and serves as an ISRO Space Tutor.

Beyond conventional architectural sector, Chandigarh University students have also entered government service with Jaspreet Singh, Anurag Kumar and Mohit Kapoor joining the Indian Army, with Mohit Kapoor serving as a Lieutenant and Jaspreet Singh serving as a Captain.

The entrepreneurial achievements of students of Architecture department of Chandigarh University further strengthen the institute's emphasis on independent professional practice and innovation. The graduates from UIA department including Kalava, Biswajit, Arkajit, Anurag and Rahul Garg have established or are associated with professional ventures such as Terra Space Studio, ARKASA (Space Architecture), The Form & Void Studio, The Vastushilpa and Dwarabyra.

The institute continues to strengthen academic and professional engagement through collaborations with leading organisations and professional bodies including the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), ASHRAE, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Arkance, NPC India and Architectural Preservation Studio, New York. These collaborations provide students and faculty opportunities for professional development, research, industry interaction, exposure to emerging practices and international academic engagement.

The combination of sustained placement performance, structured professional internships, industry-led recruitment, design achievements, entrepreneurial initiatives and professional collaborations has strengthened the University Institute of Architecture's focus on preparing graduates for the evolving demands of the architecture and built-environment sector. With graduates progressing across architecture firms, infrastructure companies, corporate organizations, government services and independent design practices, UIA continues to expand the career opportunities available to its students.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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