Chandigarh University's Wild Bee Training Programme Creates Alternative Livelihood Opportunities for Farming Communities through Apiculture

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 30: Amid changing weather patterns and growing risks associated with traditional agriculture, farmers are increasingly exploring diversified income opportunities beyond conventional farming. Addressing this need, Chandigarh University's 'Apiculturist - Wild Bee Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP)' training programme is equipping rural and forest-fringe communities with the skills to generate sustainable income through apiculture, creating opportunities across the bee-product value chain as a viable alternative source of livelihood for farming communities. Chandigarh University is creating new livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities with its wild bee training programme with many participants now securing placements in the apiculture sector and others even starting their own ventures in beekeeping, honey production, bee-product processing and marketing in four north Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Funded under a ₹12 lakh project sanctioned by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) under the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) to the Department of Biosciences, University Institute of Biotechnology (UIBT), Chandigarh University, the initiative that started in January 2026, is also promoting the conservation of wild bee populations and biodiversity through the responsible utilization of natural bee resources.

The training programme led by Prof (Dr) L.K. Attri and Assistant Professor (Dr) Sangeeta from Department of Biosciences, Chandigarh University that combines scientific knowledge, practical demonstrations and field-based learning to develop technical and entrepreneurial competencies for the apiculture and Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) sector. The participants are trained in the identification, sustainable collection, handling, processing, storage, value addition and marketing of wild bee products while also gaining exposure to quality standards, packaging, branding and market opportunities.

Prof (Dr) L.K. Attri, the brainchild behind the apiculture training project who is Head of Department of Biosciences at Chandigarh University said, "The programme is designed to create impact beyond conventional skill development by linking technical training with employment and enterprise creation. Several participants have secured placements with organisations and enterprises operating in the apiculture sector where they are applying the skills acquired during the training. Other participants have initiated apiculture-based ventures involving beekeeping, honey production, processing, value-added bee products - Bee pollen, bee propolis, bee wax essentials, and marketing, creating new livelihood opportunities and contributing to local economic development."

Prof Attri added, "The training also introduces participants to business planning and enterprise management, enabling them to understand the basics of establishing and managing apiculture-based ventures. By developing skills across the bee-product value chain from collection and processing to packaging and marketing, the programme is helping participants explore opportunities for greater value addition and strengthen local honey and bee-product enterprises."

"A key focus of the initiative is to ensure that livelihood generation is aligned with ecological conservation. Participants are trained in responsible methods for the collection, handling and processing of wild bee products, with emphasis on protecting natural bee populations and forest ecosystems. This approach supports the conservation of pollinators, which play an important role in agricultural and horticultural productivity, while promoting eco-friendly livelihood opportunities for communities living in and around forest areas," added Prof Attri.

The initiative is also contributing to the strengthening of local honey and bee-product value chains by developing a skilled workforce equipped with technical, professional and entrepreneurial competencies. Alongside apiculture-specific training, participants develop problem-solving, communication and professional skills relevant to employment and self-employment opportunities in the sector.

"Through the 'Apiculturist - Wild Bee (NTFP)' training programme, Chandigarh University is contributing to a model of skill development that brings together rural livelihood generation, entrepreneurship, biodiversity conservation and green skilling. By combining scientific knowledge with practical training and enterprise development, the initiative is helping communities derive greater livelihood value from bee-based resources while promoting their responsible management and the conservation of pollinator populations," added Prof Attri.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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