Chargeup Wins Prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award for AI driven Innovation in EV

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: When people hear the word Fintech, they usually think of digital payments, lending apps, or neobanks. But one EV startup is redefining the idea entirely -- and it's starting to turn heads across the internet. That intersection is what Chargeup calls Fi-Ne-Tech -- Finance + Network + Tech -- and it has now earned the company national recognition.

Chargeup, India's driver-first Fi-Ne-Tech platform, has won the Innovation in EV category at the 16th Aegis Graham Bell Awards, one of the country's most respected platforms celebrating breakthrough innovation in deep tech and artificial intelligence.

The recognition highlights Chargeup's AI/ML-driven Fi-Ne-Tech platform, which combines real-time vehicle intelligence with financial infrastructure to unlock secured lending and higher earnings for last-mile drivers.

India's last-mile mobility sector supports more than 10 million drivers moving 200 million people every day, forming a backbone of the country's growing gig economy. Yet for many drivers, income remains unpredictable. Even a single day of downtime can directly affect household cash flow.

Chargeup addresses this challenge by building what it describes as the intelligence layer for commercial EV adoption.

At the core of this innovation is Chargeup's Battery Digital Twin & Predictive Payments framework, which earned a 3.5-Star Innovation Rating (High-Potential - Outstanding) at Aegis Graham Bell Awards.

The platform uses:

* IoT-enabled battery monitoring

* Usage pattern analytics

* AI-driven financial intelligence & proactive maintenance

Together, these create a data flywheel that improves vehicle uptime while reducing lending risk.

Solving the Daily Income vs Monthly EMI Gap

Commercial drivers typically earn daily but must repay fixed monthly EMIs, creating a structural mismatch between income and obligations.

Chargeup's platform solves this equation by using real-world vehicle performance and earning patterns to enable flexible, performance-linked financing.

"At Chargeup, we've increased driver earnings by up to 40% by enabling 98% uptime and data-backed secured lending," said Varun Goenka, Co-founder & CEO, Chargeup.

"Our core promise to drivers is simple -- Run More, Earn More. When drivers have reliable uptime and access to smarter financing, electric mobility becomes economically viable for them. Winning in the Innovation in EV category at AEGIS reinforces that the future of electric mobility lies in intelligent infrastructure that improves income stability. Our mission is to empower one million drivers by 2030."

The Fi-Ne-Tech Model

Chargeup's approach brings together three layers into a unified ecosystem:

Finance

AI-driven, paperless EV loans enabling safe, performance-linked secured lending.

Network

A trusted partner ecosystem enabling instant access to repair, resale, and replacement services.

Tech

IoT-enabled battery intelligence, AI-driven predictive analytics, and real-time vehicle data powering the entire platform.

By linking vehicle performance with financial intelligence, Chargeup creates earning security for drivers and lending security for financiers.

"Electric mobility will scale only when it becomes economically reliable for the driver," said Dr. Satish Mittal, Co-Founder & Chief Digital Officer, Chargeup.

"This recognition highlights the importance of using AI and real-time intelligence to build trust across drivers, lenders, and OEMs."

Having been runner-up in the previous edition, this year's win reinforces Chargeup's leadership in AI-driven EV innovation.

About Chargeup

Chargeup is India's driver-first Fi-Ne-Tech platform, designed to control the variables that determine repayment: energy, uptime, and asset performance. Using deep IoT integration and real-time data, the platform brings earning security for drivers, loan security for lenders, and asset security for OEMs, empowering drivers to run more and earn more for a better tomorrow.

By de-risking EV financing and seamlessly connecting drivers, OEMs, dealers, and lenders, Chargeup is building a Fi-Ne-Tech platform powering the EV ecosystem and the driver economy.

Chargeup's mission is to enable 1 million driver entrepreneurs with higher earnings by 2030 while accelerating the electrification of last-mile mobility in India.

About Founders

Varun Goenka is the Co-founder and CEO of Chargeup, with over a decade of entrepreneurial experience in solar power and carbon trading. He previously built and deployed plug-and-play solar solutions for oil companies, helping reduce large-scale diesel emissions. At Chargeup(Founded in 2019), he is focused on building EV infrastructure that supports the livelihoods of millions of Indian drivers.

Dr. Satish Mittal is the Co-founder and Chief Digital Officer of Chargeup, bringing over 30 years of experience across mobility, telecommunications, cloud, IoT, and smart city solutions. Formerly CTO at Vodafone and part of the leadership team at Meta, he brings enterprise-grade technology leadership to building scalable, connected EV intelligence platforms. At Chargeup, he leads the technology vision, building the digital backbone that powers scalable EV ecosystems.

* Website www.echargeup.com

* Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/chargeup-solutions-pvt-ltd/?viewAsMember=true

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