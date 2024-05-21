Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management and Birmingham Academy Singapore Sign Groundbreaking Educational Partnership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: In a landmark move set to redefine hospitality education, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management and Birmingham Academy Singapore have formalized an innovative partnership that will provide students with an unparalleled international learning experience.

This partnership, signed today, marks the beginning of a unique academic journey for aspiring hospitality professionals. The program structure is designed to offer students comprehensive exposure and expertise in the hospitality industry, fostering a global perspective and skillset.

Program Overview:

Year 1: Students will commence their educational journey at Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management located at the heart of the Chennai City at Mount road next to Thousand Lights metro station in a 40000 sq feet area with a grand infrastructure and magnificently equipped labs. The students would be awarded with a Diploma in Hospitality Management from Brimingham Academy after successful completion of the course. During their study the students would be provided with regular guest lectures by celebrity chefs and esteemed industry leaders. Interested students would be given with part time jobs with a salary from Rs 8000 to Rs 15000.

Year 2: The journey continues in Singapore, where students will enrol in the Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management at the esteemed Birmingham Academy. This phase includes six months of rigorous academic study followed by a six-month paid internship, offering students valuable hands-on experience and earning a monthly salary of SGD 1,500 (around INR 1 lakh) This combination ensures a well-rounded education that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application in one of the world's leading hospitality hubs.

Degree Pursuit: Upon completion of the advanced diploma, students will have the option to pursue a degree at either De Montfort University in the UK or the Swiss Hotel Management School, ranked second best in the world for Hotel Management. In the UK, students can work up to 20 hours per week during term time, potentially earning up to £2,000 per month (more than INR 2 lakhs). This opportunity not only helps in covering living expenses but also provides practical work experience in a diverse and dynamic environment.

"This final step ensures graduates emerge as highly qualified professionals, ready to excel in the global hospitality landscape". Quoted R.Boominathan, Chairman of Chennais Amirta Group of institutions. He Further expressed his enthusiasm mentioning "This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality education. By combining the strengths of Chennais Amirta and Birmingham Academy, we are offering our students an extraordinary pathway to success.

"Dr. Ng Joon Peng Chairman of Birmingham Academy Singapore, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Chennais Amirta. This program is designed to cultivate industry leaders by providing them with diverse, high-quality educational experiences across three countries."

Chennais Amirta is a leader in hospitality education, known for its rigorous academic programs and strong industry ties. The institute is dedicated to producing graduates who are not only skilled but also industry-ready.

Birmingham Academy is a prestigious institution in Singapore, offering advanced training and education in hospitality management. It is committed to nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders through innovative teaching methods and practical exposure.

This strategic partnership between Chennais Amirta and Birmingham Academy Singapore exemplifies a shared vision of excellence in hospitality education. It promises to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and global experience needed to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. The collaboration underscores both institutions' dedication to fostering academic excellence and professional growth in their students.

The Guests of Honour Kalai Arasan Founder, Tharshal Academy and Jainanak Singh, Founder, Training Minds were present along with the Dignitaries from Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions Kavitha Nandhakumar, CEO, Leo Prasath, CAD Dr. T.Milton, Dean and Banumathi, Head -University Affairs during the MOU signing ceremony.

For details contact: 8939200800

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)