Chennais Amirta Takes Flight in Aviation Education by Rolling Out International Aviation College inaugurated by R. Boominathan & Scientist Dr. E. K. T. Sivakumar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions, pioneers in the field of Hotel management for 14 years renowned for its excellence is the only institution in India to have achieved more than 25,000 placements and also the first institution to have brought a Gold medal to India in the 124 years history of Culinary Olympics exemplifying the quality, has forayed into aviation education with the launch of chennais Amirta International Aviation college in Chennai. The institution tied-up with University College of Aviation Malaysia, is all set to commence its undergraduate and diploma courses with international exposure starting from the academic year 2024-25. Only limited seats are available for eligible students.

The new institution was inaugurated by R. Boominathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions in the presence of the chief guest Dr.E.K.T. Sivakumar, Scientist and visiting professor, Anna university, also present were Kavitha Nandakumar, CEO, Leo Prasath, CAD, Ms.Banumathi, University Head and Dr. Milton, Dean, Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions

The college will offer BSc Aviation and BBA Airline and Airport Management

programmes along with advanced cabin crew training and ground staff training, soft skills and personality development as value added courses. The institution has roped in experienced PhD faculties to deliver these courses.

To provide the students with International exposure and learning, the College has organised for a three-day, four-night educational tour to Malaysia with star hotel accommodation during the first week of the course.

As a part of the curriculum the students would attend two months of classes at University College of Aviation at Malaysia.

Chennais Amirta International Aviation College has come up in the heart of the city in a building spanning 40,000 square feet on the Mount Road near Thousand lights metro. It boasts high-tech infrastructure, rivaling that of an international airport to ensure that the students experience their future workplace environment while they are still learning. The air-conditioned classrooms are designed thematically, featuring the replica of an airplane. The labs are equipped with latest technologies in Aviation industry to deliver the best practical experience to the students.

Chennais Amirta will also introduce the concept of 'earn while you learn', wherein the students seeking financial assistance will be given part time jobs with salaries ranging from Rs. 8,000 to 15,000 per month.

In his address, R. Boominathan, Chairman, said, "Chennais Amirta is a trailblazer in hotel management education in India. We are excited to introduce our unique approach to aviation education. We opted to enter this field due to the rapidly increasing demand for aviation skills, as the aviation industry in India and the Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial growth." He further added that the college would offer a 100% placement assistance for all eligible students.

For details contact 9363300400

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)