Chetu Foundation Creates Modern Oasis for Noida Police

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5: The Chetu Foundation, the global custom software developer Chetu's non-profit entity, today announced the completion of a major renovation project for the Noida Police Department's cafeteria. This initiative aims to provide a modern and comfortable space for the department's officers and staff to relax and recharge from their demanding shifts.

The revamped cafeteria boasts new furniture, appliances, and an improved layout, creating a welcoming and inspiring environment. Upgrades to the lighting, flooring, and overall decor have transformed the space into a vibrant hub for the police department.

"We are incredibly proud to support the brave men and women of the Noida Police Department with this project," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. "Our first responders dedicate their lives to protecting our communities, and it's our privilege to create a space where they can unwind, connect with colleagues, and enjoy a healthy meal during their breaks."

The Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Laxmi Singh, thanked the Chetu Foundation for supporting Noida's police department.

"This modernized cafeteria will not only enhance the dining experience for our officers but also boost their morale and productivity," she said. "We are grateful for the Foundation's dedication to our community."

To learn more about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, please visit www.chetu.com and chetufoundation.org.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu's Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)