Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav Meets Arihant Capital's Shruti Jain in Dubai to Explore Global Investments

New Delhi [India], July 16: Arihant Capital, represented by its Chief Strategy Officer Shruti Jain, was among 15 prominent Indian business leaders invited to a special roundtable in Dubai with THE Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav. The meeting, held during the Chief Minister's visit to Dubai to attract investors from the UAE and the Middle East, focused on exploring opportunities to channel global capital into Madhya Pradesh's industrial, infrastructure and tourism sectors.

In the meeting, Ms Shruti highlighted Arihant Capital's expertise as one of India's leading financial services companies and discussed how the firm could work alongside the Madhya Pradesh government to organise tailored global roadshows. These initiatives would connect the state to foreign institutional investors, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, channelling strategic capital into Madhya Pradesh's industrial, IT, infrastructure and tourism-linked projects.

Commenting on the discussions, Shruti Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Arihant Capital, said, "It was an excellent platform to showcase how Madhya Pradesh can become a magnet for global capital. At Arihant, we're excited to leverage our strong relationships with investors across the UAE to help facilitate investments that can accelerate the state's economic ambitions."

This collaboration-focused strategy aligns with Madhya Pradesh's broader effort to position itself as a global investment destination and drive long-term, sustainable growth.

