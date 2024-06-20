Children's Academy Students Achieve Record-Breaking Feat: Youngest Twins to Reach Everest Base Camp

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Children's Academy, Thakur Complex, Mumbai is elated to announce a momentous achievement by its Grade III students, Aarav Rathi and Aarvi Rathi. The young siblings have set an extraordinary record by becoming the youngest twins to reach the Everest Base Camp, Ibisi.

With unwavering determination and the support of the Nepal Hiking team, Aarav and Aarvi commenced their challenging journey from Lukla on April 29, 2024. Overcoming numerous hurdles, they successfully completed their trek on May 6, 2024. At just 7 years, 8 months, and 4 days old, these remarkable youngsters reached the majestic Everest Base Camp, which stands at an impressive 5,364 meters above sea level.

Accompanied by their proud parents, Aarav and Aarvi's awe-inspiring accomplishment has been recognized internationally. Their names have been officially recorded in both the International Book of Records and the Elite Book of Records. In honor of their remarkable achievement, they have been awarded prestigious certificates.

This outstanding achievement was formally acknowledged on May 9, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the lives of these young adventurers. Their journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of youth and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.

Children's Academy extends heartfelt congratulations to Aarav and Aarvi Rathi for their extraordinary triumph and for inspiring young climbers worldwide to dream big and pursue their goals with tenacity and passion.

About The Children's Academy Group of Schools

For more than two decades, Children's Academy Group of Schools has been steered by Mr. Rohan Bhat and Mr. Rohit Bhat, sons of our founder - Late Shri. V.V. Bhat. An institution of the magnitude of Children's Academy Group of Schools, required being in educationally sound hands, to keep up the quality of education and to live up to the faith thrusted upon it by students and parents. The Bhat duo, true educationists and visionaries, have been instrumental in the consistent growth of Children's Academy Group of Schools. Today, being ably assisted by their spouses, Ms. Monica Bhat and Ms. Charlotte Bhat, functioning of the institution receives a much more professional touch.

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a five-room rented premises with a handful of students by our Founder Principal, Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. Today, it has grown into three state-of-the-art schools catering to over 8000 students with over 450 qualified and dedicated teachers.

For more information, visit www.childrens-academy.in/

