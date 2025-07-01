Chilean Prunes: A Naturally Sweet Boost to Gut Health

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 1: Packed with flavour and bursting with health benefits. At just 100 calories per serving (approximately 4 to 5 prunes), they offer a naturally sweet treat with zero added sugar, making them a wholesome addition to any diet.

What makes Chilean prunes unique is their 100% natural sugar composition, primarily consisting of fructose and glucose, with minimal sucrose, making them an ideal snack for health-conscious consumers. Beyond their satisfying taste, prunes also contain sorbitol, a naturally occurring sweet compound that plays a vital role in supporting gut health.

Studies have shown that sorbitol creates an environment conducive to the growth of beneficial intestinal microorganisms, aiding in smoother digestion and overall digestive well-being.

Chile's unique geography bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing high-quality prunes. These prunes are grown with care and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value.

"Naturally sweet with no added sugars, Chilean prunes offer a deliciously wholesome snacking option. Thanks to their high satiety value, they help promote a feeling of fullness, making them an excellent choice for those mindful of weight management," said Kavita Devgan, renowned dietitian, holistic health consultant, and acclaimed author.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

Whether enjoyed on their own, blended into smoothies, or added to sweet and savoury dishes, they are a versatile pantry staple that combines taste with nutrition.

For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)