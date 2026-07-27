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MHT CET 2026 final merit list to be out today on official CAP portal

The MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released today. The exams were conducted in April- May 2026. Candidates can check their Maharashtra State and All India ranks on the official CAP portal

MHT CET 2026 final merit

MHT CET 2026 final merit @ fe2026.mahacet.org

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

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Final merit list mht cet 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell is likely to declare the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List today (July 27) for BE and BTech admissions. Candidates can check their Maharashtra State and All India ranks once the list is out on the official CAP portal. The exams were held in April- May 2026.
 
Alongside the final merit list, the CET Cell will also announce the provisional vacant seat matrix categorised by type for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1.
 
This release will showcase the start of the upcoming phase of engineering admissions, during which applicants will indicate their preferred colleges and subjects via the online option form.
 

MHT CET 2026 Merit List Schedule

·        Final Merit List & Category-wise Seat Matrix- July 27, 2026
 
·        CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission & Choice Locking- July 28–30, 2026

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·        CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment- August 2, 2026
 
·        Seat Acceptance & Reporting to Allotted Institute- August 3–5, 2026
 
·        CAP Round 2 Vacant Seat Matrix- August 6, 2026. 

How to check and download MHT CET 2026 Merit List 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official B.E./B.Tech admission portal at fe2026.mahacet.org.
 
Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Check Final MHT CET 2026 Merit List Status”.
 
Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.
 
Step 4: Press the submit button to check your details.
 
Step 5: A PDF displaying results will displayed on your screen.
 
Step 6: Save and download the PDF for later use. 

What after the MHT CET 2026 Merit List?

For applicants from Maharashtra State (MS) and all of India (AI), the CET Cell produces separate final merit lists. MHT CET scores are used to determine Maharashtra State rankings, whilst JEE Main scores are the main basis for all India rankings. The CET Cell uses inter se merit rules to break ties when several candidates reach the same final percentile.
 
Mathematics grades are given priority when resolving ties, followed by physics, chemistry, and age considerations. Before submitting the CAP Round 1 choice form, candidates who lodged grievances between July 23 and July 25, 2026, should verify that any necessary modifications have been made.
 

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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