Chilean Prunes Support Muscle Mass

New Delhi [India], August 4: Chilean prunes, known for their digestive health benefits, are also a rich source of nutrients that support muscle growth, fat loss, and enhance energy levels, all while contributing to better cognitive health.

Recent research conducted at Oklahoma State University has revealed that regular consumption of prunes can significantly increase levels of IGF-1, a key protein that regulates growth hormone and supports the development of muscle and bone tissue. In the study, participants experienced a 17% increase in IGF-1, underscoring prunes potential in naturally promoting lean muscle growth.

Kavita Devgan, renowned dietitian, holistic health consultant, and acclaimed author said, "Just 5-6 prunes before a workout can provide the natural energy, thanks to their blend of natural sugars, fructose and glucose and high fibre content. They also promote better blood flow and satiety, making them a perfect pre-workout snack".

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

Whether blended into smoothies, enjoyed on their own, or incorporated into both sweet and savoury dishes, Chilean prunes are a versatile, tasty way to fuel fitness goals naturally.

