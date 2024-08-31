Chitkara University and HDFC Bank Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Industry-Academia Collaboration

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 31: Chitkara University, renowned for its dedication to innovation and excellence in education, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with HDFC Bank, one of India's leading financial institutions. This strategic collaboration is set to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students with vital skills and knowledge to excel in today's dynamic global marketplace. The partnership was officially launched at a special event organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED) at Chitkara University. The event featured a fireside chat between Sunali Rohra, Senior Executive Vice President at HDFC Bank and head of the Government and Institutional Business, Start-Ups, and Gig Banking verticals, and Piyush Garg, Vice President of CEED. Rohra, with her extensive experience and insight into the Indian and global financial landscapes, shared her views on financial inclusion, modern business leadership, and the future of banking.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Sunali Rohra and Dr Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University. This partnership reflects the shared vision of Chitkara University and HDFC Bank to create an environment where startups can thrive, innovate, and address real-world challenges.

The collaboration aims to deepen industry-academia engagement by enhancing interaction and collaboration between students and industry professionals. It also focuses on co-developing specialised programs that align with current industry needs, ensuring that students are equipped with relevant skills. Additionally, the partnership will support startup growth by providing resources and guidance for developing and scaling new ventures. Furthermore, it seeks to strengthen government initiatives by contributing to efforts in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, remarked, "This strategic partnership with HDFC Bank is a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and industry. We are excited to work together to promote innovation and provide our students with the tools they need to succeed in the evolving global economy."

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Chitkara University's ongoing efforts to enhance its educational offerings and support the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

