Cholan Tours Launches Women-Driven E-Auto Program in Madurai, Advancing Women's Empowerment and Green Urban Mobility

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Cholan Tours, one of India's leading Destination Management Companies, has embarked on a pioneering Women E-Auto Program in Madurai, the temple city of India. This movement aims to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local women while promoting clean, eco-friendly urban transportation.

With over two decades of service, Cholan Tours has grown from a modest South India-based travel agency into a nationally respected tourism organisation. The company serves thousands of domestic and international travellers annually, offering curated travel experiences, end-to-end logistics, and ground-handling services, along with specially crafted India Tours for authentic and immersive journeys.

Cholan Tours is recognised for its reliable service network, industry expertise, and deep-rooted commitment to responsible tourism. Cholan Tours has always strived to give back to society in every way possible. The company's commitment to quality and community welfare has earned it five National Tourism Awards and four Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards, reflecting its longstanding contribution to India's tourism landscape.

As part of its ongoing mission to foster responsible and inclusive tourism, the company has supported 20 women from Madurai in beginning their careers as trained E-Auto drivers.

The participants were identified and trained in collaboration with MOWO (Moving Women), an NGO dedicated to enabling women's safe mobility. The training program included vehicle operation, soft skills, customer service, and basic tourism orientation, equipping the women to provide safe, reliable, and informative city rides to visitors and residents alike.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Pandian Kumaravel, Founder & Managing Director of Cholan Tours, said:

"After more than two decades in the travel industry, I wanted to give back to the community I come from. Women in our society are respected for their strength and resilience. This program is our small step toward creating opportunities for the women of Madurai and encouraging a more inclusive future."

Emphasising that the initiative is purely social and not-for-profit, he added:

"A small drop maketh an ocean. We hope this effort inspires wider support for women-led tourism and mobility solutions across Madurai and other parts of Tamil Nadu."

The launch event on 22 November 2025 was graced by Ms Jai Bharati (Founder, MOWO), Madurai, along with Mr Pandian Kumaravel and Mrs Mythily Pandian, and team members from Cholan Tours.

Through this initiative, Cholan Tours reinforces its deep commitment to women's empowerment, community upliftment, and sustainable tourism practices, marking a significant milestone in advancing women-driven green mobility in India.

