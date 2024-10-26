CII Indian Electric Truck Coalition planning for pilot projects in Zero Emission Trucking

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: The CII Indian Electric Truck Coalition (IETC), comprising leading logistics and manufacturing companies including Mahindra Logistics, FM Logistic India, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Ashok Leyland, CEVA Logistics, Leadec India, and ABB, is advancing its commitment towards zero emission freight transport in India. Initiated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in January 2023, the coalition has been focused on promoting the use of electric trucks in the logistics sector.

CII undertook a study to evaluate the status and future potential of zero emission vehicles in the medium and heavy-duty truck segments. This study placed a significant emphasis on understanding both the supply of and demand for electric trucks, engaging with various stakeholders and experts to develop a roadmap for the transition to green intercity road freight transportation.

The IETC has identified several key challenges hindering the adoption of electric trucks in India, including limited model options, a lack of awareness among shippers about green transportation benefits, insufficient policy support, and the need for collaborative testing of electric trucks on specific routes.

To address these issues, the coalition will select two major freight corridors for the implementation of pilot projects using electric trucks over the next two years. These projects will feature both newly developed electric trucks and retrofitted vehicles, marking a significant milestone in testing the viability of zero emission trucks in inter-city logistics.

To complement these efforts, the CII IETC plans to launch awareness initiatives aimed at enhancing stakeholders' understanding of the benefits of zero-emission trucking across the country. The coalition is actively working to expand its membership and collaborate with policymakers to improve the necessary charging infrastructure and explore viable financing options for these innovative projects.

K.V. Mahidhar, Executive Director and Head of CII Institute of Logistics says "the CII IETC's initiative represents a crucial step forward in India's journey towards sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics. Through collaborative efforts and the support of industry leaders and policymakers, the coalition aims to pave the way for a cleaner, greener future in freight transportation".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)