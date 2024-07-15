Coconad Instant Chutney from Kerala's KLF, Flies Off the Shelves in Delhi NCR

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 15: KLF Coconad by KLF Nirmal Industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its Instant Coconut Chutneys in Delhi-NCR and other surrounding cities. Notably, these instant chutneys are a hit in the region, bringing the taste of South India to local kitchens.

KLF Coconad Instant Chutneys offers the rich, conventional taste of South Indian coconut chutney, made with natural ingredients and free from preservatives. This easy-to-prepare chutney makes great accompaniment for diverse dishes. Instant Chutneys are available in three flavours: Red Chilli, Coriander, and Coconut Chutneys.

"The sales of KLF Coconad Instant Chutneys in Delhi have been remarkable, with numbers increasing monthly. Initially, we were unsure how the product would be received, thinking about it's a traditional South Indian delicacy and the client base in Delhi and Gurugram is diverse. This boom is a testament to the product's acceptance and the love for proper South Indian delicacies out of South India as well. As more customers are looking for natural and handy food alternatives, KLF Coconad is poised to become a staple in families across Delhi and Gurugram." says George John, Business Head of KLF Nirmal Industries.

KLF Coconad Instant Chutney is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Blinkit, and Flipkart, as well as in more than 100 retail outlets and grocery stores.

About KLF Nirmal:

KLF Nirmal Industries Pvt Ltd, supplies pure coconut products ensuring premium quality for customers in India and worldwide. Their in-house factory processes over 2 Lakh coconuts daily to create a variety of coconut products such as oil, vinegar, coconut milk, coconut milk powder, and more, expanding the KLF Nirmal brand's range to include Nirmal, Nirmal Virgin, Coconad, Ellunad, Tilnad, and Cocosoft.

For more information, please visit: https://www.klfnirmal.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)