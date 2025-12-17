CodeSkin Expands Its Skincare Line, Launches New "Ultra Advance Body Moisturizer"

iMEQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: CodeSkin, the science-driven skincare brand known for clean, effective formulations, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its moisturizer range - including the debut of the new "Ultra Advance Body Moisturizer," designed to deliver deep hydration and repair skin from head to toe.

What's new

The newly launched Ultra Advance Body Moisturizer brings all-over skin care to CodeSkin's lineup, offering intense hydration, skin repair and deodorizing benefits - suitable for all skin types.

What it does.

CodeSkin Ultra Advance Body Moisturizer is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy moisturizer that hydrates for 48 hours and restores skin smoothness and resilience. Ideal for dry to very dry skin, it provides quick and long-lasting moisture with Maltodextrin and Biosaccharide gum-1, a high molecular weight polysaccharide. Special Barrier Repair Complex produces an invisible, breathable layer over the skin to seal in hydration and protect against external aggressors. Citronellyl Methylcrotonate also neutralizes body odor and environmental contaminants, leaving skin clean. Shea Butter and Niacinamide nourish and improve skin tone and texture. It deeply nourishes, improves the skin barrier, and reduces dryness-induced irritation with Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and Panthenol.

Oscar Pereira, Founder CodeSkin said "We believe skincare should be simple, effective and holistic. With the Ultra Advance Body Moisturizer, we're bringing body care to the same science-backed standard as facial skincare".

Prices and availability of the Moisturizer

* Ultra Advance Body Moisturizer: 150 ml - ₹ 1500 /-

* The product is available on the CodeSkin website https://codeskin.in/products/ultra-advance-body-moisturizer

* Product will be also available on Amazon soon.

About CodeSkin:

CodeSkin formulates all its products in-house with over 30 years of skincare expertise. The brand follows strict standards to exclude over 1,600 questionable ingredients, delivering clean, vegan-friendly and skin-safe formulations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)