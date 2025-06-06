Coffee Island debuts in Delhi with its first ever 24/7 cafe in GK II

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 6: Coffee Island India today announced the launch of its first cafe in Delhi, in partnership with Vita Nova. The new cafe is Coffee Island's first in India to remain open 24 hours, seven days a week, marking a significant milestone in the brand's growing footprint in India. This launch highlights the brand's foray into the national capital and its third location in India.

Strategically located in the upscale neighbourhood of Greater Kailash II M Block, the new Coffee Island cafe positions the brand at the heart of Delhi's high-street coffee culture, bringing an authentic European coffee experience to the city's evolving community of coffee aficionados. The new space showcases the brand's signature and proprietary in-house roasting process along with a range of brewing methods, and an impressive selection of Global Single Estate Beans, Global Blends and unique Home Blends.

Alongside its unique beverages such as the Prebiotic Overnight Brew, Java Chip Killer, Islander Cold Coffee, The Long Pour, and Bobastic Coffeeccino, the cafe serves an all-day food selection crafted by the globally renowned chef Arjyo Banerjee. Guests can enjoy artisanal sandwiches, classic pastas, and wholesome salads, with highlights including Pepperoncini Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Mediterranean Quinoa Bliss Bowl, and Roasted Tomato Basil Bocconcini Pide. The offering is rounded off with indulgent desserts like Banoffee with Nolen Gur, Rocky Road Muffins, and Custard-filled Croissants, creating a holistic cafe experience rooted in taste, quality, and craft.

Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO, Coffee Island, said, "Coffee Island's entry into the Delhi market marks a transformative milestone in our journey of growth in India. Delhi's unique blend of rich heritage and vibrant cosmopolitan culture creates the perfect canvas for us to share our passion for coffee and craft unforgettable experiences.

Through our invaluable partnership with Vita Nova, we have been able to authentically tailor our offering to local tastes while upholding the highest global standards of quality. As we expand our presence across India, we remain deeply committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and fostering a brand that resonates with communities and inspires a love for specialty coffee."

Commenting on the opening, Pratyush Sureka, Founder, Vita Nova, added, "Following our successful launches in Gurgaon and Hyderabad, foraying into Delhi was a strategic next move in Coffee Island's India growth journey. Greater Kailash, with its vibrant community and premium high-street appeal, offers the perfect setting to introduce our signature cafe experience. This launch reinforces our commitment to redefining India's cafe culture by bringing global coffee excellence to discerning Indian consumers."

The brand also features a diverse range of retail products, including Cold Brews, Protein Coffee, Iced Tea, Pour Overs, Ready to Eat and Craft Chocolates in its cafe with eco-conscious architecture to minimize environmental impact. With its growing global presence and purpose-driven mission, Coffee Island is not just brewing coffee, it's brewing change.

Following the new launch, Coffee Island is now present in three locations across India, including Delhi, Gurugram and Hyderabad. It plans to continue expansion in key metros such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, aiming to open 250 cafes by 2029. Through its alliance with Vita Nova, the brand also plans to enter neighbouring markets such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives.

Beyond great coffee, Coffee Island is deeply committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The company ensures that all coffee is procured from small and underpaid farmers under fair trade practices. It also upcycles all coffee waste into everyday products and uses biodegradable cups that can sprout into plants.

About Coffee Island

Founded 26 years ago in Patras, Greece with a vision to conquer the coffee world, Coffee Island has grown into a global community of passionate people dedicated not only to coffee, but to every idea that makes our daily lives more enjoyable, sustainable, and of higher quality. It has been recognized as one of the top three coffee chains in Europe in the 'Europe's Best Coffee Shop Chain' category of the Allegra European Coffee Awards 2024, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Today, with over 450 stores across 50 regions and 92 cities in Greece--and more than 60 locations abroad (including Cyprus, London, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Canada, Egypt, Dubai, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, France, and India)--Coffee Island merges business growth with support for local communities.

Through its Direct Trade partnerships with coffee producers, the company processes 1,900 tons of coffee annually at its own facilities in Greece. Certified under ISO 22000 for its quality assurance and production techniques, Coffee Island guarantees exceptional coffee, high production capacity, and competitive prices. The company also invests heavily in knowledge and innovation, recognizing them as key drivers of success.

Two team members are SCAE Authorized Trainers who lead the continuous training and development of staff, while seven others hold Q-Grader certification from the Coffee Quality Institute, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence in every cup.

About Vita Nova

Vita Nova is a leading gourmet food and beverage company in India, dedicated to introducing global brands that deliver authenticity, innovation, and quality at value to Indian consumers.

