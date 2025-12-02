Cogniv Technologies and Nunnari Labs Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver AI-Powered Cloud Solutions for Enterprises

PNN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2: Coimbatore-based Cogniv Technologies and Nunnari Labs today jointly announced a strategic collaboration to co-create and deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions built on secure, scalable cloud infrastructure.

The partnership will focus on bridging a critical gap many organizations face today - turning AI experimentation into operational reality. Together, the two firms will deliver a unified framework that makes it easier for businesses to design, deploy, and manage AI solutions that perform at scale.

How Businesses Benefit from This Collaboration?

As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise use, many businesses struggle to scale models securely, cost-effectively within existing systems. The collaboration between Cogniv Technologies and Nunnari Labs bridges this gap - combining Nunnari's AI research and product engineering with Cogniv's cloud, DevOps, and managed services expertise. Together, they provide a practical path to operationalizing AI at scale.

For businesses, this means dependable, scalable AI that integrates seamlessly with cloud environments while meeting the highest standards of security, transparency, and sustainability. Beyond faster deployment, the partnership ensures real-world performance and measurable business outcomes.

How the Collaboration Works?

Through this partnership, both companies will jointly design and deploy solution accelerators across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics. Clients will benefit from integrated offerings that combine AI model development, cloud architecture, edge deployment, and ongoing managed services under one unified framework.

"Our partnership with Nunnari Labs is a strategic leap towards turning innovative AI concepts into real enterprise impact. Cogniv's cloud and data expertise, combined with Nunnari's cutting-edge AI engineering, will empower clients to scale AI solutions seamlessly. This is about transforming experimentation into execution and delivering future-ready AI Solution for business growth.", said Jaswanth Vijay, CEO, Cogniv Technologies.

Nunnari Labs' core focuses on inclusive AI aligned with global standards like OECD.AI and NIST, adding a strong ethical dimension to the collaboration. Together, the two companies will help enterprises modernize infrastructure, automate operations, and embed intelligence into business processes without compromising on data security, transparency, or performance.

"At Nunnari Labs, our goal has always been to make advanced AI accessible, enterprise-ready, and responsible. Partnering with Cogniv Technologies is a natural extension of that mission. Cogniv's strength in cloud transformation perfectly complements our AI engineering expertise, allowing us to create solutions that are both scalable and impactful. Together, we're building a future-ready ecosystem where cloud and AI converge to deliver real value for enterprises," said Navaneeth Malingan, Founder & CEO, Nunnari Labs.

The timing of this collaboration reflects a broader market shift. As enterprises increasingly adopt GenAI, automation, and data-driven decision frameworks, the need for dependable infrastructure and ethical AI design has never been greater. Both companies plan to launch joint solution frameworks and proof-of-concept projects in early 2026, followed by client onboarding and industry-specific AI accelerators blending innovation with accountability.

About Cogniv Technologies

Cogniv Technologies is an Advanced Tier Partner, recognized for its DevOps Competency and SDPs with deep expertise in cloud and data solutions, Team specializes in delivering DevOps Services helping businesses modernize their IT infrastructure so they can scale faster and stay reliable 24/7. They focus on solutions that simplify and accelerate the cloud transformation journey. Discover more about our services at www.cognivtech.com.

About Nunnari Labs

Nunnari Labs is an AI-first R & D and product engineering company dedicated to creating intelligent, sustainable, and human-centric technology solutions. With expertise spanning AI/ML, computer vision, MLOps, and intelligent industrial automation, the company works with global enterprises and research partners to turn advanced AI concepts into scalable business products. Learn more at www.nunnarilabs.com.

