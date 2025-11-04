COINS IT Partner Summit 2025 to Bring Together Industry Giants, Innovators, and Influencers to Redefine India's IT Ecosystem

VMPL

Goa [India], November 4: The much-anticipated COINS IT Partner Summit 2025 is all set to take place in Goa from 15th to 17th December, bringing together the most powerful names in India's technology and IT ecosystem for two days of networking, innovation, and collaboration.

This invite-only leadership summit will see participation from top global IT brands along with National distributors, Volume Partners, Make in India Brands and e-commerce giants, large-format retailers, Procurement heads , Tech Influencers-- making it one of India's most influential gatherings in the IT industry calendar.

A Confluence of Technology, Leadership, and Collaboration

The COINS IT Partner Summit is designed as a premium 2-day networking retreat that facilitates strategic business interactions, product showcases, and thought leadership sessions between the biggest stakeholders in the IT hardware and technology sector.

Attendees will experience:

* High-impact business networking sessions with decision-makers and industry leaders.

* Panel discussions and keynote sessions exploring the future of IT, emerging technologies, and retail trends.

* Awards and recognition night, celebrating excellence and innovation across the IT ecosystem.

The event will feature appearances by prominent government ministers, celebrity guests, and a renowned celebrity host, adding glamour and visibility to an already power-packed gathering.

"The COINS IT Partner Summit is not just an event -- it's a platform where business partnerships are built, innovations are showcased, and future industry narratives are shaped. This year, by integrating Industry leaders, partners , influencers into the conversation, we are bridging the gap between brand innovation and digital influence," said Mr.Vibhav Mehta , Founder & CEO - COINS IT Partner Summit 2025.

Event Details

Venue: Goa, India

Dates: 15th - 17th December 2025

Audience: IT Brands | Distributors | Retail & E-commerce Leaders | Tech Influencers | Government & Industry Representatives

About COINS IT Partner Summit

The COINS IT Partner Summit is India's premier networking platform for the IT and technology ecosystem -- connecting global brands with the country's top distributors, retailers, and industry professionals. The summit focuses on fostering relationships, driving innovation, and building a stronger technology supply chain network.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)