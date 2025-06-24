Colgate's Oral Health Movement - 4.5 Million Screened, Interesting Insights Uncovered, Drives Dental Visits Across India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 24: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has been on a mission to revolutionize India's Oral Care for over eight decades, with a deep commitment to improving the nation's Oral Health. While almost 100% of households in India are using toothpaste, the adoption of optimal Oral Care behaviour continues to present an opportunity. While nearly every Indian household uses toothpaste, the opportunity to adopt optimal oral care behavior remains significant. It's about cultivating simple, inexpensive daily habits with profound, long-term health benefits. Colgate's Oral Health Movement reveals India's Oral Health Score as 2.6 out of 5, signalling the need for prioritization of Oral Care in the country.

With 90%* of Indians facing dental issues and only 9% visiting a dentist regularly, it was imperative to start a dialogue and create meaningful action around this critical issue. To bridge the awareness gap that exists between current behaviour and ideal, Colgate launched the Oral Health Movement in November 2024 - An initiative that leveraged cutting-edge technology to empower millions of Indians, enabling them to screen their oral health from their mobile phones and access free dental check-ups through a network of 50,000 dentists in partnership with the Indian Dental Association (IDA).

*Dental camp study by Kantar in 2019

As part of the Colgate Oral Health Movement, over 4.5 million Indians screened their Oral Health across the length and breadth of the country with participation from 18,000+ pin codes covering more than 700 districts. Further, 1/6th of them visited a dentist post-screening (IDA data), thereby reflecting how the Movement successfully nudged Indians towards further action.

Additionally, the nationwide Movement has delivered actionable intelligence on India's Oral Health, highlighting key areas that require urgent attention and intervention. The findings will shape the future of Oral Care initiatives in the country.

Based on user participation in Colgate's Oral Health Movement, India's average Oral Health score is 2.6 out of 5.0.

The Oral Health Score provides a powerful, personalized insight into an individual's oral health by assessing the risk of cavities, gum issues, and stains. A common thread among Indians achieving higher oral health scores was their adherence to specific healthy practices. These included brushing teeth twice a day, moderating consumption of caffeine and sugary beverages, eating a healthy and nutritious diet, and avoiding tobacco.

Here's a glimpse of India's oral health landscape:

* 41% of individuals face a high risk of cavities, 44% are prone to gum issues and 14% report stains

* 72% of Indians are at high risk for at least one oral health concern while 4% are at the risk of all three (cavities, gum problems, teeth stains)

* Only 10% of 4.5 million Indians screened, got a dental health score of 5/5

The trends also vary across age groups and regions:

* More than 60% of Indians above the age of 50 are at a high risk of gum-related issues

* Eastern India reported the higher incidence of tooth stains, largely linked to tobacco usage

* Cavities were more common in Kerala, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, where over 50% of participants in were found at high risk

* A heightened vulnerability to cavities within two key demographics: 50% of children aged 3-12 years and 72% of older adults aged over 64 years of age. These groups require particular attention and targeted preventive care

* Out of the 4.5 million respondents, 24% received the lowest score of 1

To further supplement the findings and spur a discussion around the state of India's Oral Health and the path forward, Colgate also held the 'Oral Health Movement Summit' in New Delhi today, in the presence of JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, along with other eminent voices in the Oral Care ecosystem for an insightful discourse on India's Oral Health status.

Speaking at the Summit, Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, "For over 87 years, Colgate has proudly been India's most trusted oral care brand, built on a legacy of innovation and science. Optimal Oral Health is simple and affordable - Allyou need is to invest ₹2 and 2 minutes, twice a day. We recognize that oral health, though crucial, is often overlooked in overall wellness. Improving oral hygiene can also positively impact systemic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory infections, thus easing the burden on one's own health and the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

We acknowledge the Indian government's visionary strides in healthcare policy, from the National Oral Health Program to the National Dental Commission Act. The widespread reach and impact of programs like our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) have been instrumental in driving the near-universal penetration of Toothpaste across Indian households. We envision a future where oral health is prioritized through a concerted, policy-driven approach, ultimately opening doors to a healthier life for everyone. Our state-level Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program are already paving the way, effectively collaborating with education and healthcare departments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. This ongoing work is effectively delivering results, demonstrating the power of collective action.

The Colgate Oral Health Movement (OHM) has also unveiled vital insights that will help inform the way forward to make Oral Care a part of India's overall healthcare agenda. We stand firm in our resolve to continue our mission by sustaining the momentum that has been created by the Oral Health Movement."

Speaking at the summit, Shri JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers said, "Colgate's Oral Health Movement in partnership with IDA has transformed oral care from a neglected concern into a national priority. The movement supports the government's National Oral Health Programme launched in 2014.

I thank Colgate-Palmolive India Limited for starting this movement and clocking over 4.5 million dental screenings. This initiative has not only raised awareness, but has truly helped integrate oral care into the public health conversations. It's a powerful example of how collaborations such as these, can drive impactful change for a healthier India."

Colgate's Oral Health Movement was brought to life with a multi-touchpoint campaign, which ensured a wide reach. Beyond an omni-channel approach to make the QR code, leading to the AI-enabled tool accessible, the company also engaged in on-ground screenings with the Indian Railways, leading corporations, retail outlets as well as at the Mahakumbh.

About Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF)

Education is absolutely vital for prevention, and our flagship Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program has truly been a game-changer. In FY25 alone, BSBF reached over 8.2 million children in 25,000 schools across 11 states, actively spreading vital oral health awareness. Children learn proper brushing techniques, the importance of brushing twice daily, the need for nutritious food, and the harmful effects of tobacco and smoking.

We don't do this crucial work alone. We are grateful for our partnerships with local governments that have helped us extend our reach across the country. Additionally, we collaborate with parents, teachers, NGOs, UN bodies, dental and health professionals. By combining our expertise, we accelerate progress, ensuring prevention and good oral hygiene remain top health priorities. Since its inception in the 1970s, this impactful in-school program has reached over 185 million children and their families across India. Going forward, we're committed to reaching over 10 million children year-on-year, laying the foundation for a generation that understands and prioritizes oral health from an early age.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717678/Colgate_Palmolive_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396024/5245921/Colgate_Palmolive_India_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)