Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup Goes Global, Partners with India's Asymmetrical Learning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: India's recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 effective October 1, 2025, officially recognises esports as a legitimate, non-betting sport, creating a national framework that promotes educational, skill-based, and socially responsible gaming. In what could become the first major initiative under the new law, DPIIT registered and IIM Bangalore NSRCEL incubated Asymmetrical Learning led by Siddharth Rahalkar, has partnered with the Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup (CECC) to bring the U.S. collegiate esports phenomenon, May Madness, to India. The move directly supports the government's vision of building a safe, structured, and globally integrated ecosystem for student gamers.

"The concern is not with esports, but with money-based gaming," said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). "Esports represent skill, discipline, and digital learning - not gambling. Through the new law, our aim is to provide a clear national framework that supports legitimate, competitive gaming, encourages educational and social innovation, and helps India become a global leader in this emerging field."

India's gaming industry is already witnessing rapid expansion, valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 8.74 billion by 2030 at a 14.8% CAGR, fuelled by affordable smartphones, 5G connectivity, and cloud-based delivery models that are broadening access and participation. Increasing vernacular content, corporate esports leagues, and policy support continue to strengthen engagement and economic potential across the sector.

Building on this momentum, the Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG), owner and operator of the Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup (CECC), has signed its first international licensing deal with Acceler Edtech Private Limited (AEPL), the parent company of Asymmetrical Learning. Together, they aim to establish a structured, nationwide collegiate esports framework that mirrors CECC's successful U.S. model and nurtures the next generation of esports talent in India.

Siddharth Rahalkar Founder of Asymmetrical Learning, notes, "India's Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act has created a clear framework that bans money games while celebrating esports and educational games. Our partnership with CSMG allows us to leverage this moment to bring organised collegiate esports to students nationwide. By recognising esports as a competitive sport, the Act enables us to design tournaments that foster critical thinking, teamwork and digital literacy, skills essential for success in modern education and careers."

The collaboration will bloom as the first global presence of CECC, the largest collegiate esports championship in North America. It will follow the example of the U.S. tournament, which brings together university-level gamers from their respective conferences, seeking to establish a healthy ecosystem of scholastic esports in high schools and colleges throughout India.

"India's new Online Gaming Act opens the door for scholastic esports. We're partnering with Asymmetrical Learning to bring organised competition to Indian schools and universities, enriching academics and inspiring students right now. Notes Michael Schreck, CEO of CSMG. "Together, we're creating pathways for young people to compete, learn and connect across borders, while giving brands and institutions a way to engage with the next generation of innovators."

Asymmetrical Learning (asymmetrical.ai) is a company with an exceptional track record in Ed-Tech sector and institutional partnerships across schools, colleges and corporates. With the new deal, AEPL will lead local interactions, sponsorships, and alliances, while CSMG will offer licensing, event management, marketing, broadcast, and tournament management.

"We are thrilled to partner with CSMG to bring CECC May Madness to India," said Siddharth. "The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, has created a supportive environment by officially recognizing esports as a legitimate sport. India's students are deeply passionate about gaming, but the scholastic infrastructure is still emerging. Together with CSMG, we aim to deliver world-class standards that help students compete, connect, and pursue global esports careers."

Asymmetrical Learning has been incubated at NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), one of India's leading and visionary startup accelerators. This incubation offers Asymmetrical Learning access to mentorship, research support, and a network of industry leaders shaping the future of education and technology.

Acceler Edtech Private Limited is registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. This additionally acknowledges that Acceler is a staunch supporter of national priorities in innovation, skill development and startup-based growth in emerging technology fields.

The collaboration underscores how educational esports can serve as a bridge for cultural and academic exchange between India and the U.S., fostering collaboration, shared learning, and long-term partnerships. The global gaming market, already among the fastest-growing entertainment markets, is experiencing exponential investment, and esports is a high-potential and under-explored element of the Indian market. These alliances are an indicator of how education, innovation and cross-border collaboration can create mutual value and strengthen international ties.

The rollout of CECC India will commence after a feasibility and planning stage after which later on in the year, the tournament titles and the event details will be announced following nationwide campus outreach.

The global gaming industry, valued at around USD 200 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to over USD 250 billion by 2028, with the Indian esports segment alone forecast to expand from USD 68 million to over USD 300 million in the same period.

About CSMG

Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the commercialization of collegiate esports and traditional sports properties. It owns and operates the Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup (CECC) -- the largest collegiate esports championship in North America, widely known as "May Madness."

About Acceler Edtech Private Limited

Acceler Edtech Private Limited is shaping the next chapter of learning in India. Through its flagship brand, Asymmetrical Learning, the company delivers personalized, curiosity-driven K-12 education. By collaborating with schools, corporates, and government bodies, Acceler promotes education designed to inspire, endure, and create measurable impact.

To join the waitlist, go to esportinger.com.

