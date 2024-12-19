Complan Chooses Lowe Lintas to Stir Up a Winning Formula in Landmark Creative Pitch

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: In a significant win, Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Complan, one of India's most iconic and trusted nutritional brands. Following an intense and competitive multi-agency pitch, this collaboration marks the meeting of two industry legacies, with Lowe Lintas set to steer Complan's next chapter of growth and innovation.

Complan, a brand that has defined the nutritional landscape for decades, now joins hands with Lowe Lintas - a thought leader and one of India's premier brand builders. With over 85 years of experience in shaping some of the country's most memorable and effective campaigns, Lowe Lintas is uniquely positioned to enhance Complan's positioning and reinforce its relevance in the evolving market.

This mandate allows Lowe Lintas to leverage its unparalleled expertise in brand storytelling and consumer insights to fuel Complan's growth and drive consumer engagement by creating deeper connections at local, ethnic, cultural, and sub-cultural levels. The organisation is poised to craft a strategic and creative direction that reaffirms Complan's place as a leader in the health and nutrition category.

Speaking on the win, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global expressed, "It's an absolute honour to win the strategic and creative mandate for a very special brand like Complan that nourished millions of people in our country. We look forward to growing Complan taller through a new experiential and storied trajectory that will bring the business, the brand, and the audience it serves closer than they have ever been."

As the two legacies come together, the partnership aims to continue Complan's story of trust, quality, and performance, while charting new avenues for engagement and innovation.

ABOUT LOWE LINTAS:

Lowe Lintas is India's leading brand-building powerhouse of MullenLowe Lintas Group, offering a comprehensive range of hyper-bundled marketing solutions, including Brand Strategy, Creative Design, Digital Marketing, Experiential, Media Planning & Buying, PR, and Content Creation. With over eight decades of experience in shaping India's most iconic brands, Lowe Lintas has consistently propelled clients to scale, outperform competition, and dominate their categories.

Renowned for its creativity and effectiveness, Lowe Lintas has earned its place among India's leading agencies. It is trusted by industry giants and category leaders such as HUL (across multiple brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Google, and Tanishq. Lowe Lintas' strategic prowess and omnichannel abilities have turned emerging brands like Flipkart, OLX and Paperboat into market leaders. From having built India's first $1 billion-dollar brick-and-mortar brand Surf Excel, it has brought several unicorns (even a decacron) like Swiggy, BookMyShow, etc into the world of young enterprise.

Ranked among the Top 10 Creative Agencies by Brand Equity (Agency Reckoner 2019), Lowe Lintas continues to deliver impactful business results and stay culturally relevant.

Headquartered in Mumbai, with a strong presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and New Delhi (NCR), Lowe Lintas operates seamlessly across India. As the flagship unit of MullenLowe Lintas Group India, one of the most awarded and effective global agency networks, it leverages a diverse talent pool of over 500 professionals, creating more than 1,000 campaigns each year.

The group has consistently ranked as the #1 Creative Agency in India & APAC (Global Effie Index 2018) and #3 globally for marketing effectiveness, underscoring its unmatched ability to deliver results that matter.

Learn more about Lowe Lintas and how we build enduring brands at www.mullenlowelintas.in or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

