Consilio Announces Launch of "Taara" Global Capability Centre in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 16: Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, announced the opening of a new Innovation Centre in Bangalore, India, cementing the company's commitment to innovation, talent, and business growth in India.

Named "Taara"--meaning "star" in Hindi--the new Innovation Centre reflects Consilio's ambition to serve as a guiding light for legal and technology professionals, and as a destination for top-tier talent. Taara will act as a multidisciplinary hub at the intersection of law and technology, with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The center provides a collaborative environment where engineers, data scientists, and legal professionals come together to drive innovation and deliver solutions for some of the world's most complex legal challenges.

Consilio's expansion in Bangalore builds on years of strategic investment across India, complementing its established operations in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Pune. In 2025, the company has grown its India team by more than 250 professionals, now totalling over 1,400 employees--marking a significant expansion in Consilio's growth trajectory. Of these, 500 talented individuals will be based at Taara, which features collaborative workspaces, training rooms, and amenities crafted to inspire and support teams as they develop innovative legal technology solutions.

Alongside other community investments, Consilio cultivates future talent through a campus program that recruits from top regional business schools to work with Fortune 100 companies and leading law firms, preparing participants with the professional, technology, and client-relationship skills they will need. Taara's launch is marked by the graduation of its latest cohort, with leaders in India celebrating and welcoming the new graduates.

"Taara reflects our deep commitment to investing in local India and GCC communities," said Brandyn Payne, Chief Employee Experience Officer at Consilio. "In recent years, we've welcomed more than 200 campus graduates across our four locations, and Taara provides a tech-forward, collaborative home where these young professionals can begin their career journeys and help build the future of legal services with global impact."

With the launch of Taara, Consilio stands apart by offering professionals the unique opportunity to work on projects for numerous Fortune 100 companies and leading law firms--broadening experience and impact. This expansion affirms Consilio's commitment to India as a vital hub for talent, innovation, and business growth, and invites the region's best and brightest to join its journey.

Consilio stands as the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory & transformation consulting services. With its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company empowers multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. The company's AI portfolio includes Guided AI Review, Native AI Review, Aurora's AI investigation tools, and now TrueLaw's advanced narrative AI capabilities. ISOIEC 27001:2022 certified, Consilio operates offices, document review, and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America.

