Cornea Introduces Cutting-Edge Dynamic Digital Standee: Redefining Advertising Standards

New Delhi [India], February 22: Cornea, a leading provider of digital solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: the dynamic digital standee. This revolutionary product represents a significant advancement in advertising technology, poised to transform the landscape of modern marketing. The Cornea Digital Standee comes in a 55-inch non-touch screen kiosk priced at Rs 1,25,000.00 and a 65-inch non-touch screen kiosk priced at Rs 1,47,000.00. Both models offer floor-stand digital signage and displays with Android, Wi-Fi, and IPS technology, delivering unparalleled visual experiences. Tailored for a myriad of applications including restaurants, exhibitions, shopping malls, wedding ceremonies, and real estate projects, these standees are set to redefine audience engagement and leave a lasting impression. These cutting-edge standees are available for purchase on the Cornea website and Amazon, offering convenient access to customers worldwide.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the dynamic digital standees boast unrivalled visual fidelity, featuring 4K and HD resolution to ensure every image and video captivates with vivid clarity and lifelike precision. Whether showcasing products or running promotional campaigns, these standees elevate brand messaging to unprecedented levels, leaving an indelible impression on viewers.

Key Features:

Plug & Play Convenience: Seamlessly deploy content with plug and play functionality, streamlining the setup process for effortless implementation.

Cloud-Based Management: Empower remote content management and scheduling through Cornea's cutting-edge cloud-based software solution, revolutionising workflow efficiency and flexibility.

Versatile Connectivity: Enjoy seamless integration with HDMI and USB connectivity options, facilitating compatibility with a diverse range of playback devices for unparalleled convenience.

Multiple File Formats: Support for a wide array of file formats ensures maximum versatility, allowing businesses to leverage their existing content libraries without compromise.

Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea expressed enthusiasm for the unveiling, stating, "Our dynamic digital standee epitomises the future of advertising. With its captivating display and interactive features, businesses can forge profound connections with their audience, fostering lasting brand affinity and engagement."

Ideal for diverse industries including retail, hospitality, and healthcare, Cornea's dynamic digital standee transcends conventional advertising boundaries. Constructed with robust materials including a resilient metallic body and toughened glass, these standees ensure durability and reliability in any environment.

Cornea World is a leading technology company committed to delivering innovative and high-performance electronic devices. With a focus on quality and user experience, Cornea strives to push the boundaries of technology to create products that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

