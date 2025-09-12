Corporate Leader-Turned-Author Gurucharan Singh Gandhi Launches Transformative Career Guide, Careerathon published by Leadstart

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: Gurucharan Singh Gandhi is the CHRO at Vodafone Idea and an experienced HR leader. He has over 24 years of experience in marquee companies like Aditya Birla Fashion, Aditya Birla Capital, and Max Life. His latest book, Careerathon, published by Leadstart is a must-read! Gandhi is known for his national bestseller novel, Kabeer in Korporates. This time, he has returned with a novel take on navigating the tumultuous journey of career growth.

In Careerathon, Gurucharan Singh Gandhi presents his personal insight and professional acumen. The daily routine of working professionals is explored in-depth in this book. From role fatigue and tough bosses, growth plateaus and the fear of being left behind, Gandhi has structured the book into 21 chapters, each representing a kilometre in a half-marathon. There are powerful metaphors in the book which are based on Gandhi's own experience of running in more than 50 half marathons.

"I have written this book not just to give readers easy hacks," says Gandhi. "It's about how each of us can evolve; personally, intellectually, and professionally. Careers and running both demand resilience, control, and listening to your inner self."

Careerathon is a contemplative and relatable novel, focusing on the reality of careers as a journey of self-discovery and not a linear climb to success.

The book can be purchased at leading bookstores and on online platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)