Cotecna Life Sciences India Inaugurates New Laboratory in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Cotecna Life Sciences India Private Limited, formerly Geo-Chem Pharma, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new, state-of-the-art laboratory in Mumbai. This development represents a significant step in supporting the rapid growth of India's pharmaceutical industry and demonstrates Cotecna's dedication to fostering innovation, quality, and customer success.

The new facility, FDA-approved and NABL-accredited, is designed to meet the most stringent global standards for pharmaceutical testing and inspection. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it offers tailored solutions to accelerate drug development, ensure compliance, and uphold the highest levels of quality control--key factors in helping pharmaceutical companies thrive in an increasingly competitive and regulated market.

Speaking on the occasion, Sebastien Dannaud, CEO at Cotecna Inspection, said, "This new laboratory marks a significant milestone in our mission to support India's pharmaceutical sector. It highlights our commitment to driving quality, innovation, and efficiency in drug development. By combining advanced technology with the expertise of our global network--including SHIVA Labs in India and Neotron Pharma in Europe--we are dedicated to delivering safe and effective solutions to global markets."

As a trusted partner to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, Cotecna Life Sciences has consistently been at the forefront of quality assurance and regulatory compliance. The inauguration of this facility reinforces its role in contributing to India's position as a global pharmaceutical hub.

Leveraging its global network, Cotecna Life Sciences combines the expertise of Neotron Pharma, a premier European GMP analytical laboratory specializing in chemical and physical testing of APIs, drugs, and packaging, with SHIVA Labs in Bangalore, India, known for its cGMP-compliant and USFDA-approved analytical services. Together, they provide comprehensive solutions such as impurity analysis, stability studies, and pharmacopeial testing, meeting the highest international standards.

This powerful synergy of advanced technology and localized expertise enables Cotecna to deliver precision, reliability, and compliance, accelerating drug development and fostering innovation in healthcare worldwide.

Cotecna Life Sciences is excited to work closely with its customers, ensuring they remain competitive and successful while prioritizing safety, quality, and innovation.

About Cotecna

Cotecna is a trusted global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services. Our expertise spans industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and trade compliance, helping businesses meet regulatory standards with confidence.

Visit www.cotecna.com for more details.

Cotecna Inspection India Pvt. Ltd.

Offices 213, 214 & 215, The Summit Business Bay, Andheri - Kurla Road,

Prakashwadi - 400069, Maharashtra

Email: cotecna.mumbai@cotecna.co.in

