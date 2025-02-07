Countdown Begins to India's Most Awaited Tech Awards - Gadgets Now Awards 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 7: The Indian tech landscape continues to evolve with remarkable innovations, and the Gadgets Now Awards 2024 are here to recognize and celebrate the best. Voting lines are now open, inviting tech enthusiasts and consumers to vote for their favorite gadgets and devices across multiple categories.

The awards ceremony, scheduled for February 14, 2025, will honor products that not only demonstrate exceptional technical expertise but also redefine how we live, work, and interact with the world around us.

"These awards recognize and honor the latest and greatest advancements in technology that are shaping the way we live, work, and interact with the world around us," says Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, Times Internet.

The Gadgets Now Awards cover a diverse range of categories, including Smartphones (such as affordable, premium, camera-focused, and gaming), Wearables, Laptops and Gaming Devices, Audio Devices (like headphones, speakers, and TWS), as well as TVs and Smart Home Gadgets.

A distinguished jury panel comprising industry veterans--including CP Gurnani (Former CEO, Tech Mahindra), Pankaj Mahindroo (ICEA Chairman), Prasanto Kumar Roy (Advisor, FTI Consulting), and Paavan Nanda (CEO & Co-founder, WinZO)--has evaluated the nominees. Winners will be revealed during the exclusive awards ceremony held in New Delhi on February 14.

The celebration of technological excellence is possible through the support of our valued partners. Housing.com, Crucial by Micron, Godrej Securities, and Stahl have joined forces to help recognize and celebrate India's most innovative tech achievements. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to spotlight the best in technology.

Tech enthusiasts and consumers play a vital role in shaping the outcomes of the Gadgets Now Awards 2024. Public voting is now live--visit gadgetsnow.indiatimes.com/awards/nominations to cast your vote and have your say in choosing the winners.

Join us in celebrating the best of Indian and global technology.

