Country Club Announces Strategic Alliance, Expansion and Digital Revolution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24: Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd., a leading lifestyle and leisure club, has announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at taking the brand to new heights. As part of its growth roadmap, Country Club is forging strategic alliances to strengthen its market presence and expand its footprint through the franchise route.

To usher in the New Year, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays will host its high-energy "WAR OF DJs" celebrations on 31st December, to be held simultaneously across its clubs in key cities across India. The nationwide event will feature top DJs, immersive music battles, festive experiences, and gourmet food and beverages, promising a vibrant and unforgettable New Year's Eve for members and guests. This large-scale celebration reinforces Country Club's commitment to delivering premium lifestyle and entertainment experiences across its extensive club network.

Country Club's mobile application, "Country Club World," is already available on the Google Play Store and offers members a seamless, user-friendly digital experience. With over one lakh downloads, the app's success underscores the brand's commitment to digital innovation and member convenience. Members can now easily book holidays and access club services through the app, making it an essential tool for planning leisure experiences.

The company is also aggressively expanding its membership base. With a current membership of 4.5 lakh, Country Club aims to achieve the milestone of one million members within the next five years, under its ambitious growth initiative titled "Mission One Million."

To further enhance member recreation, Country Club is introducing pickleball, one of the world's fastest-growing sports, as an add-on facility across select clubs. This initiative is expected to add a fresh and engaging dimension to the club's sports and wellness offerings.

As part of its expansion strategy, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays will also unveil the prototype of Country Club Kasba, Kolkata, developed through a strategic collaboration with the Tamie Group. This landmark partnership combines Country Club's proven expertise in lifestyle and leisure with Tamie Group's strong regional presence, setting a new benchmark for premium club experiences in East India. The Kasba prototype showcases next-generation design, digital integration, and member-centric amenities, and will serve as a scalable model for future club rollouts and partnerships across key markets.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd., said "We are excited about these new initiatives and confident that they will take Country Club to new heights. Our strategic alliances and expansion plans will help us reach a wider audience, while our digital platforms will enable us to deliver a more personalized and seamless experience to our members. We look forward to achieving Mission One Million and introducing innovative facilities such as pickleball across our clubs."

About Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd.

Established in 1989, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. was a pioneer in introducing comprehensive leisure, recreation, and hospitality membership services in India. From a fully equipped club concept, the brand has evolved into a leading provider of member-exclusive clubbing hubs, breathtaking holiday destinations, avant-garde fitness centres, and star-studded lifestyle events.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays operates a network of over 100 properties, including owned, managed, and affiliated resorts across India and overseas. This extensive portfolio includes social clubs in urban hubs, luxury city hotels, wellness centres, beachfront resorts, hilltop vacation retreats, wildlife jungle lodges, and water amusement parks.

With a strong focus on health, wellness, recreation, and community living, Country Club continues to redefine the lifestyle club experience for its growing member base.

