Cranberry Coconut Laddoos: A Festive Fusion Delight By US Cranberries

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 29: A recipe deeply rooted in Indian culinary traditions, it's always a refreshing take to infuse classic recipes with contemporary twists. One such delightful innovation is the Cranberry Coconut Laddoo--a harmonious blend of traditional Indian sweets and the tangy zest of cranberries.

The Inspiration Behind the Dish

Laddoos have been an integral part of festivities in Indian households, symbolizing joy and togetherness. The idea of incorporating cranberries into this beloved sweet comes from a desire to introduce a tart contrast to the rich sweetness of coconut and condensed milk. The result? A laddoo that's both nostalgic and novel.

Why Cranberries?

Cranberries, with their vibrant hue and distinct tanginess, not only elevate the flavour profile of the laddoo but also bring a host of health benefits. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, they add a nutritious punch to this indulgent treat. US Cranberries have been used in this recipe.

Crafting the Perfect Cranberry Coconut Laddoo

Ingredients:

* 300 gm Desiccated Coconut powder

* 15 gm Ghee

* 01 tin Milkmaid

* 04 gm Cardamom powder

* 80 gm Chopped Cranberry

* 40 gm Chopped Almonds & Pistachios

Method:

1. In a pan, add the condensed milk and desiccated coconut, mix well and cook on a low flame for 4-5 minutes.

2. The mixture should become slightly thick and come together. Check for sweetness and adjust as needed.

3. Add cardamom powder, chopped almonds, pistachios, and cranberries (save some for garnish), mix well and turn off the stove.

4. Slightly cool the mixture and make round balls; you should get about 11-12 ladoos.

5. Roll the ladoos with desiccated coconut and garnish with a cranberry.

These laddoos are best enjoyed fresh, but can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week. For a detailed look at the recipe, https://uscranberries.in/recipes/cranberry-coconut-ladoo/

Pair these laddoos with a cup of masala chai for an afternoon treat, or present them as festive offerings during celebrations like Diwali or Holi. Their unique flavor is sure to be a conversation starter!

The Cranberry Coconut Laddoo is a testament to the endless possibilities that arise when traditional recipes are blended with global ingredients. It's a sweet reminder that innovation in the kitchen can lead to delightful discoveries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)