CRC Group Organizes the 9th Edition of the Noida Grand Marathon; 2600+ Participants Unite to Celebrate Fitness

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: CRC Group together with Piku Sports successfully organized the 9th edition of the Noida Grand Marathon on 9th February 2025. The event brought together more than 2600 enthusiastic participants, along with dignitaries like VJ Bani, a renowned Indian fitness model & actress, promoting fitness and community engagement.

The marathon commenced at 5:30 am from CRC The Flagship, Noida, with participants ranging from seasoned athletes to first-time runners, all united in fitness and community spirit. Shri Ram Badan Singh, DIG UP Police and VJ Bani together flagged off the marathon, further reinforcing the marathon's commitment to health and unity.

This year's marathon featured a diverse range of categories to cater to runners of all levels, including Chip Runs of 5 Km, 10 Km, 10 Miles (16 Km), and 21.1 Km, Fun Runs of 5 Km and 10 Km, the Noida Green Run of 3 Km, and Walkathon options of 5 Km and 10 Km. The planned route offered a zero-traffic, pollution-free, and green environment, enhancing the running experience.

Kunal Bhalla, CEO, CRC Group, said, "At CRC Group, we believe in creating healthy communities, and the Noida Grand Marathon aligns with that vision. Partnering with Piku Sports for this event reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of fitness and well-being in Noida."

Salil Kumar, Director (Marketing & Business Management), CRC Group, said, "The Noida Grand Marathon served as a celebration of fitness, perseverance, and community spirit. At CRC Group, we are proud to be part of this journey, encouraging a healthier lifestyle and fostering a sense of togetherness. Seeing over 2600 participants come together underscored the growing enthusiasm for fitness in Noida, and we look forward to making this event even bigger in the coming years."

Participants received various amenities, including high-quality dri-fit T-shirts, medals, BIBs (with chip timing for specific runs), e-certificates, refreshments, hydration support, and medical assistance.Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP Central Noida honored winners with trophies and gifts during a post-race ceremony.

The Noida Grand Marathon continues to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their shared passion for fitness and wellness. With events like NGM, CRC Group shows its commitment to encouraging people to prioritize both physical and mental well-being, creating a healthier, more dynamic community.

