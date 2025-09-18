Creating the Blueprint of a Unicorn in Just 15 Days

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], Setember 18: A visionary team of entrepreneurs, strategists, and domain experts has come together to launch a revolutionary platform designed to help startups scale faster and smarter -- with the promise of building the "360 degree service provider to startups."

The initiative offers pre-seed, seed, and angel funding opportunities alongside 360-degree growth services, enabling founders to achieve:

-A potential $1 million valuation within 4 weeks

-Enabling crossing the chasm strategy for an innovative idea to be embraced by early majority leading to a Path to Profitability

-Blue print to build your unicorn

-Up to 5x growth for Franchisable Model for business in 24 months without diluting equity

Speaking on the launch, Sandipp Vijj (MBA - IIMA), Founder, Idea2Unicorn.ai said: "Every entrepreneur dreams of building a unicorn, but few have the blueprint or ecosystem to get there. Our mission is to fast-track this journey by combining strategic expertise, technology, and funding into one platform. With the right mentorship and resources, we believe a unicorn is not a distant dream for a level 5 leader entrepreneur* -- it can be a reality in just 15 days of disciplined execution."

*Refer 'Good to Great' Book authored Phil Collins

Adding his perspective, Ansshav Jain, Serial Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist, commented: "Startups often struggle in the critical early phase -- not due to lack of ideas, but because of limited access to capital, strategy, and execution support. What we are building here is an end-to-end ecosystem that eliminates these gaps and empowers founders to focus on scaling with confidence."

The Leadership Team Alongside Sandipp Vijj and Ansshav Jain, the initiative brings together a diverse group of proven leaders:

-Dinesh Makhija | CIO & AI Expert

-Amardeep Bajpai (IIMA) | Digital Marketing Expert, credited with building 3 unicorns

-Sahil Makkar (ISB) | Funding & Investment for Start ups, including funding prep

-Samiran (Sam) Kundu | "Franchising King"

-Rajiv Kapahi | CA & Startup Strategist

-Satyavir Yadav | Educationist & Entrepreneur

-Arpit Singh | International Business & Partnerships

- Atul Mehta | Fintech SME Advisor

-Achal Paul | Communication Expert & Founder Director, BUZZ Communications

About the Initiative: The stack is designed to help founders cross the chasm, build scalable ventures, and ultimately create their dream life by leveraging smart growth strategies and expert-led execution.

The verticals/domains being handled - AI, Fintech, Retail, BFSI, Education, ed-tech, e-learning, Real Estate & Services.

Further details will be shared soon as this revolutionary platform begins engaging with startups across industries.

For Idea2Unicorn Media Enquiries, please contact: -

Idea2Unicorn

Sandeep (Sandipp) K Vij (Vijj)

Mob: +1 (734) 355-7828

Email:Sandipp@idea2unicorn.ai

BUZZ Communications

Achal Paul

Mob: +91 98101 62377

Email:achal@buzzcomm.in

