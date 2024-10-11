CRISIL jumps 12 places to 37th in Chartis RiskTech100 2025

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: CRISIL Ltd, the global provider of advanced analytics and credit risk management solutions, has risen 12 places to #37 in the RiskTech100 2025 report published by the London-based Chartis Research this month. This is the second consecutive year that CRISIL has featured among the top 50. The independent annual assessment ranks the world's 100 best providers of risk and compliance technology and services. The report also recognises CRISIL as a Category Leader in model validation for the third consecutive year, based on a risk technology survey, product demonstration, customer reference checks, and third-party sources of information. The process evaluated CRISIL's capabilities across the model risk lifecycle, including model development, validation, governance, inventory management, and risk management and control.

Gurpreet Chhatwal, Chief Operating Officer, CRISIL Limited, says, "These awards reflect the strength of our service and technology offerings in the risk management space. As traditional and emerging risks continue to multiply at an accelerating rate, our offerings are more crucial than ever before, and we continue to evolve them to adapt to a rapidly changing world."

CRISIL's risk management solutions expedite regulatory and internal compliance, enable informed decision-making, and deliver substantial cost efficiencies for financial institutions (Fis). Among the key solutions are:

* Model Infinity: A cloud-ready platform for model inventory, workflow and governance. Leverages advanced analytics and robust reporting to address distinct model inventory and model risk management requirements

* Scenario Expansion Manager: An adaptable tool that empowers FIs to seamlessly define, design, expand and analyse regulatory and internal stress-testing scenarios with precision and flexibility

* Credit+ Intelligent Credit Origination: Streamlines credit risk assessment and credit rating framework through a combination of objective and subjective methodologies, enabling decision-making at lenders

* Credit+ Early Warning Signals: A credit risk monitoring infrastructure for active surveillance of the credit portfolio. Combines internal and external data and a multi-dimensional trigger library to identify early warning signals at the facility/ instrument, borrower and portfolio levels to deliver granular insights and risk intelligence

* Credit+ Loan Origination system: Enables seamless management and automation of the loan origination process by managing borrower and proposal data and adhering to workflows specified in the FI's credit sanctioning policy

* Internal credit risk models: CRISIL's 32 credit risk models help FIs rate a wide range of credits, including corporate (large, mid and small), sector-specific, project finance and retail exposures

Ashish Vora, Head, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, says, "This recognition highlights the strength, depth and global reach of our award-winning credit and risk solutions, Credit+ Intelligent Credit Origination and Credit+ Early Warning Signals. We continue to invest in our products, leveraging generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-driven analytics, cuttiedge technology and advanced credit risk capabilities, to provide world-class solutions to our clients."

Last month, CRISIL was also recognised as a Category Leader in the RiskTech Regulatory Reporting Solutions Quadrant Report 2024.

Chartis Research is part of Infopro Digital, which encompasses multiple brands, digital channels and events across the finance, technology and corporate sectors. Their combined reach of more than 400,000 risk and compliance professionals makes the RiskTech100® report the most comprehensive study of its kind.

About CRISIL Limited

CRISIL Privacy policy

Connect with us: LINKEDIN | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK

Disclaimer

This press release is transmitted to you for the sole purpose of dissemination through your newspaper/ magazine/ agency. The press release may be used by you in full or in part without changing the meaning or context thereof but with due credit to CRISIL. However, CRISIL alone has the sole right of distribution of its press releases for consideration or otherwise through any media including websites, portals, etc.

CRISIL has taken due care and caution in preparing this press release. Information has been obtained by CRISIL from sources which it considers reliable. However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of information on which this press release is based and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of this press release. CRISIL, especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers/ users/ transmitters/ distributors of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211784/4375397/CRISIL_logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)