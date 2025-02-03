Cube Highways Trust Delivers Strong Operational Performance, Announces Distribution of Rs 3.25 per Ordinary Unit for the Q3 FY25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 3: Cube Highways Trust ("Cube InvIT") [NSE/BSE: CUBEINVIT/543899], managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (the "Investment Manager"), has announced its results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024. The total consolidated income for the period stood at Rs 25,746.21mn, while the consolidated EBITDA for the period was Rs18,069.21mn.

The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager has declared a Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") of Rs 3.25 to ordinary unitholders for the 3rd quarter of FY 2024-25, amounting to a total distribution of Rs 4,336.96mn. The record date for the distribution is February 4, 2025, and the distribution payment will be made on or before February 11, 2025.

Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT, stated: "We are delighted to deliver yet another quarter of robust business performance, spotlighted by consistent returns and resolute allegiance to excellence in cost leadership and corporate governance. Revenue and EBITDA grew by 14.04% and 25.22% YoY, respectively. Reflecting our dedication to driving stable value for our investors, we are declaring a DPU of Rs3.25, comprising Rs1.44 per unit as interest and Rs1.81 per unit as repayment of SPV loan."

Cube InvIT continues to maintain AAA/Stable credit ratings from CRISIL, India Ratings, and ICRA.

As of December 31, 2024, the portfolio valuation has increased to a total Asset Under Management of Rs 290,291mn.

About Cube Highways Trust

Cube Highways Trust ("Cube InvIT") is an irrevocable Trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust. It is backed by a diversified investor base, including: (a) I Squared Capital; (b) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); (c) British Columbia Investment Management Corporation; (d) Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company; and (e) Japan Highways International BV.

Cube Highways Trust is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership ("PPP") model in the country's highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the central and state governments.

Investors can view the outcome for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, along with other relevant disclosures on the websites of Cube InvIT (www.cubehighwaystrust.com), the BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com), and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com).

Media contact:

corpcomm@cubehighways.com

